Biggest Wisconsin volleyball home crowd ever? It may have happened in 2021

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team saved its biggest for last in terms of home crowds on its way to its first NCAA championship.

There were more than 7,000 people in the UW Field House for the regional final victory against Minnesota last December that sent the Badgers to the Final Four.

Was it the biggest group ever to watch a UW volleyball home game? It's hard to say definitively, but it's at least in the top three.

The two largest announced attendances in team history are 10,935 for a Nov. 30, 1990, NCAA Tournament game against Illinois and 10,326 for an Oct. 21, 2007, match against Penn State. The former was well before ticket scanners started counting the actual number of spectators in the building, and archived turnstile counts weren't immediately available. The latter contest left the matter uncertain.

There were 3,794 tickets scanned for the 2007 game, but many other fans were let in uncounted through promotions with youth teams and a community recreation partner, according to a notation included with data provided by UW.

The 7,161 tickets scanned for the Dec. 11 regional final against Minnesota last season was the highest official count since tracking began in 2007. The previous best was 6,269 for a Nov. 22, 2019, game against Iowa.

The announced attendance against the Gophers was a sellout of 7,540 — the Badgers reached that figure in 18 of 19 home games in 2021, but the number of people actually in the building typically is only about two-thirds of that. UW expanded the Field House capacity for 2021 by opening more of the upper deck.

UW trailed only Nebraska in average announced attendance, as it has since 2014. Nebraska had 8,172; UW had 7,504, a school record because of the new capacity of 7,540.

The average scanner count of 4,969 for the Badgers home season slipped from the high of 5,086 reached in 2019. There were no crowds at home games in the delayed 2020-21 season because of the pandemic.

There have been 210 home games since 2007; three of the top seven scanner counts were during the 2021 season. The 6,086 against Purdue on Nov. 12 was fifth and the 6,016 against Florida Gulf Coast in the NCAA Tournament on Dec. 4 was seventh.

Explore the data in the interactive graphic below:

