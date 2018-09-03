Coming off a big victory over Texas on Saturday night, the University of Wisconsin volleyball team moved up to No. 2 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Monday.
The Badgers (4-0) gained six spots this week following four-set victories over the then-No. 2 Longhorns and High Point at the UW Field House. It is the 10th time in program history that UW has been ranked in the top two.
Big Ten Conference rival Minnesota took over the top spot this week, moving up from No. 3. The Gophers received 35 of the 64 first-place votes from the coaches panel. UW received six first-place votes, with seven teams receiving votes for the top spot.
BYU, which defeated then top-ranked Stanford on Friday, is ranked No. 3, while the Cardinal dropped to No. 4.
Penn State is ranked No. 5, followed by Texas, Nebraska, Florida, UCLA and Southern Cal.
Three other Big Ten teams are in the top 25 – Illinois (11), Purdue (19) and Michigan (20). Marquette broke into the poll at No. 25
The Badgers’ next opponent, Baylor (4-2), is ranked No. 15, dropping three spots from last week. UW plays Baylor Friday at 6 p.m. in Waco, Texas.