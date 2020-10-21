Big Ten sets framework for rescheduled Badgers volleyball season, likely starting in January

Big Ten Conference volleyball teams will play a 22-match, conference-only season during the winter and spring of 2021.

The conference’s Administrators Council approved the new schedule format, pending approval of the Big Ten Medical Subcommittee.

Matches will be played over 11 weeks, with teams meeting in a two-match series in 10 of those weeks and travel partners meeting in home-and-home matches in one week.

Teams will not face two conference foes, based on geography and historic competitive balance.

Dates and opponents have not yet been set but the season likely will start the weekend of Jan. 22-24, with the NCAA tournament selections set for April 4.

The conference has not set tiebreak procedures for determining the automatic qualifier. The NCAA tournament field will be reduced from 64 to 48 this season, with 32 automatic qualifiers and 16 at-large selections. The final four will be held April 23-25 at a site still to be determined.