Big Ten coaches pick Badgers volleyball to win conference title
Dana Rettke block during 2021 spring season

Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke tries to block a shot during a match against Michigan last season at the Field House.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

The No. 2 ranked University of Wisconsin volleyball team was unanimously selected to win the Big Ten Conference title in a vote of the conference coaches released Monday.

Three Badgers — Sydney Hilley, Dana Rettke and Devyn Robinson — were chosen for the 14-member preseason All-Big Ten team, with Hilley and Rettke among five unanimous picks.

The Badgers will be going for their third consecutive Big Ten title after compiling a 15-0 record in the 2020-21 season.

Nebraska was picked to finish second, followed by Penn State.

2021 Big Ten preseason poll

1. Wisconsin

2. Nebraska

3. Penn State

4. Minnesota

5. Purdue

6. Ohio State

7. Illinois

8. Michigan

9. Northwestern

10. Michigan State

11. Rutgers

12. Iowa

t-13. Indiana

t-13. Maryland

2021 Big Ten preseason all-conference team

Taylor Landfair, So., OH, Minnesota

STEPHANIE SAMEDY, Sr., OPP, Minnesota

Nicklin Hames, Sr., S, Nebraska

Lexi Sun, Sr., OH, Nebraska

Temi Thomas-Ailara, Jr., OH, Northwestern

EMILY LONDOT, So., OPP, Ohio State

Kaitlyn Hord, Sr., MB, Penn State

Jonni Parker, Sr., RS/S, Penn State

Erika Pritchard, Grad., OH, Penn State

Hayley Bush, Sr., S, Purdue

GRACE CLEVELAND, Sr., OH, Purdue

SYDNEY HILLEY, Grad., S, Wisconsin

DANA RETTKE, Grad., MB, Wisconsin

Devyn Robinson, So., MB/RS, Wisconsin

Unanimous selections listed in ALL CAPS

