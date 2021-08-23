Big Ten coaches pick Badgers volleyball to win conference title

The No. 2 ranked University of Wisconsin volleyball team was unanimously selected to win the Big Ten Conference title in a vote of the conference coaches released Monday.
Three Badgers — Sydney Hilley, Dana Rettke and Devyn Robinson — were chosen for the 14-member preseason All-Big Ten team, with Hilley and Rettke among five unanimous picks.
The Badgers will be going for their third consecutive Big Ten title after compiling a 15-0 record in the 2020-21 season.
Nebraska was picked to finish second, followed by Penn State.
2021 Big Ten preseason poll
1. Wisconsin
2. Nebraska
3. Penn State
4. Minnesota
5. Purdue
6. Ohio State
7. Illinois
8. Michigan
9. Northwestern
10. Michigan State
11. Rutgers
12. Iowa
t-13. Indiana
t-13. Maryland
2021 Big Ten preseason all-conference team
Taylor Landfair, So., OH, Minnesota
STEPHANIE SAMEDY, Sr., OPP, Minnesota
Nicklin Hames, Sr., S, Nebraska
Lexi Sun, Sr., OH, Nebraska
Temi Thomas-Ailara, Jr., OH, Northwestern
EMILY LONDOT, So., OPP, Ohio State
Kaitlyn Hord, Sr., MB, Penn State
Jonni Parker, Sr., RS/S, Penn State
Erika Pritchard, Grad., OH, Penn State
Hayley Bush, Sr., S, Purdue
GRACE CLEVELAND, Sr., OH, Purdue
SYDNEY HILLEY, Grad., S, Wisconsin
DANA RETTKE, Grad., MB, Wisconsin
Devyn Robinson, So., MB/RS, Wisconsin
Unanimous selections listed in ALL CAPS