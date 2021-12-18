Badgers wrap: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin volleyball edges Nebraska for NCAA championship

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team secured the program's first national title when the fourth-seeded Badgers (31-3) edged the 10th-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers (26-8) in an epic five-set NCAA final Saturday night at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Follow along below for postgame coverage from the State Journal:
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chris Doyle | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Sports Editor
Sports Web Editor, Social Media Coordinator, and Video/Podcast Producer for the Wisconsin State Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today