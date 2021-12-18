 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
Badgers wrap: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin volleyball edges Nebraska for NCAA championship
0 Comments
topical alert

Badgers wrap: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin volleyball edges Nebraska for NCAA championship

  • 0

The fourth-ranked University of Wisconsin volleyball team arrives for its matchup with the 10th-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers in the NCAA championship Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team secured the program's first national title when the fourth-seeded Badgers (31-3) edged the 10th-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers (26-8) in an epic five-set NCAA final Saturday night at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. 

Follow along below for postgame coverage from the State Journal:

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics