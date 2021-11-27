Badgers win outright Big Ten volleyball title on Senior Night

The warmup act was almost as good as the main show for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team Saturday night at the UW Field House.
The No. 5 Badgers put on a dominating exhibition in sweeping Indiana 25-14, 25-9, 25-15 to wrap up the outright Big Ten Conference championship for the third consecutive season.
And then they celebrated perhaps the greatest senior/super senior class in program history with a Senior Night program honoring six players and two managers.
But, of course, the key to any good Senior Night is to precede it with a victory. And the Badgers (25-3, 17-3 Big Ten) made sure there would be no letdown after celebrating the night before after clinching at least a share of the title with a comeback victory over Nebraska.
“I think all the credit today is these guys being ready to play after last night and clinching a share of that,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “You can tell by their personalities that they’re greedy and they came ready to play.”
Team leaders Sydney Hilley, Lauren Barnes and Dana Rettke confirmed that mindset as they entered the media room carrying the 2021 Big Ten trophy and wearing homemade trucker caps fashioned by teammate Liz Gregorski proclaiming their championship status.
“It was huge,” Hilley said of the victory. “You work all year and then you have a chance to win it outright so you’re not going to let anyone share it with you. I think we showed maturity today.
“We came ready to play and prepared just like we would any other match because we know that every single opponent in the Big Ten is really good and to get a win in the Big Ten is hard anytime, but especially after a big win like (Friday) night.”
Grace Loberg, another of those super seniors, took a lead role with a match-high 12 kills and no hitting errors, hitting a season-high .571. It was a continuation of a strong run of matches for Loberg.
“She’s been putting the work in and it really shows,” Hilley said. “She’s been working on different shots. She just wants the ball all the time in the big moments. That’s something you really want in an outside hitter.”
After finishing off the Hoosers (10-22, 4-16) in a tidy 70 minutes, the shortest match of the season, the six seniors — Hilley, Rettke, Barnes, Loberg, Giorgia Civita and Julia Wohlert — were honored along with managers Molly Pistono and Drew Johnson.
The highlight was a surprise video message from Civita’s family back in her native Italy.
“The best part for me was seeing Gio’s family there,” Rettke said. “I think that was a big shock to her and that definitely got me choked up. All the way from Italy and they can’t be here, but they’re on the video board. You saw how much that meant to her.