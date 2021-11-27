Badgers win outright Big Ten volleyball title on Senior Night

“We came ready to play and prepared just like we would any other match because we know that every single opponent in the Big Ten is really good and to get a win in the Big Ten is hard anytime, but especially after a big win like (Friday) night.”

Grace Loberg, another of those super seniors, took a lead role with a match-high 12 kills and no hitting errors, hitting a season-high .571. It was a continuation of a strong run of matches for Loberg.

“She’s been putting the work in and it really shows,” Hilley said. “She’s been working on different shots. She just wants the ball all the time in the big moments. That’s something you really want in an outside hitter.”

After finishing off the Hoosers (10-22, 4-16) in a tidy 70 minutes, the shortest match of the season, the six seniors — Hilley, Rettke, Barnes, Loberg, Giorgia Civita and Julia Wohlert — were honored along with managers Molly Pistono and Drew Johnson.

The highlight was a surprise video message from Civita’s family back in her native Italy.