Badgers volleyball's Julia Orzol named Big Ten co-Freshman of the Week.

Julia Orzol’s return to the University of Wisconsin volleyball lineup was recognized by the Big Ten Conference, which named her co-Freshman of the Week.
Orzol, a 6-foot outside hitter from Olsztyn, Poland, had missed the previous two weeks with an injury.
She averaged 3.67 kills, 2.67 digs per set and had four blocks and four service aces in the Badgers’ sweeps of Green Bay and Northern Illinois. Orzol had a season-high 14 kills against the Phoenix.
The Badgers (8-0) maintained their No. 2 spot behind Texas in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, the same position those teams have held all season.
Five other Big Ten teams are in the top 25: No. 3 Ohio State; No. 7 (tie) Purdue; No. 9 Minnesota; No. 12 Nebraska; and No. 20 Penn State.
Meanwhile, senior setter Sydney Hilley and senior middle blocker Dana Rettke were selected as nominees for the 2021 Sullivan Award that has been presented by the Amateur Athletic Union to the nation's best athlete since 1930.