Badgers volleyball veteran Grace Loberg earns high praise after victory vs. Illinois

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s growth process accelerated a bit on Sunday.

The No. 5 Badgers were knocked on their heels a little with a first-set loss to Illinois, but they responded to pull out a four-set victory over the Illini at Huff Hall in Champaign.

Freshman Julia Orzol had 16 kills to help lead a balanced UW attack in the 22-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 victory.

But the match got off to something of an ominous start as the Illini, coming off a big upset win Friday at No. 4 Purdue, overcame a 19-15 UW lead to win the first set.

That was just the kind of challenge UW coach Kelly Sheffield figured his team would face at some point against the Illini, the No. 2 team in the nation in service aces. And Sheffield was excited about what he saw.

“I’m pretty fired up right now because I learned something about my team today, just digging in deeper,” Sheffield said in his post-match radio interview. “We talked about this going into the match that this was going to be one of those matches where we were going to see how mentally tough we were.