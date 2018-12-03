The University of Wisconsin volleyball team will face its second consecutive West Coast Conference opponent when NCAA tournament regional play begins Friday.
The No. 6 seed Badgers (24-6) will play San Diego (18-12) at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Huff Hall in Champaign, Illinois. The host Fighting Illini (30-3) will meet Marquette (28-6) in the other regional semifinal at 11 a.m.
The UW-San Diego match will be streamed online on ESPN3, while the Illinois-Marquette match will be on ESPNU.
San Diego, which finished third in the WCC behind BYU and Pepperdine, was one of the last teams into the tournament field as an at-large selection. The Toreros upset Cal-Poly in the first round and then knocked off 11th-seeded USC in the second round on Saturday.
The Badgers advanced with victories over UW-Green Bay and Pepperdine. San Diego split its two matches with Pepperdine, sweeping the Waves at home and losing a five-set match in the final regular-season contest.
Friday’s winners will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday for a berth in the final four December 13-15 at Minneapolis.