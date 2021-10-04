Badgers volleyball team's weekend sweep garners multiple weekly honors

It was a clean sweep of the Big Ten Conference weekly awards for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team following its victories over Minnesota and Illinois.
Julia Orzol was named the Big Ten Player of the Week and the Freshman of the Week, while grad student Sydney Hilley was named Setter of the Week and grad student Lauren Barnes was chosen Defensive Player of the Week.
Orzol, a 6-foot outside hitter, averaged 4.71 kills and 2.00 digs per set in the two matches and had a season-high 17 kills in the three-set win over the Gophers. She is the first Badgers freshman to win the Player of the Week honor since Dana Rettke in 2017.
Hilley, the national leader in assists per set, averaged 13.57 assists per set in the two matches, improving her season mark to 12.32. The Badgers hit .325 in the two matches. It’s the 15th Setter of the Week honor in Hilley’s career and her third this season.
Barnes averaged 7.00 digs per set with 23 digs against Minnesota and 26 versus Illinois. She was aced once in 18 receptions and added three assists on her way to winning her third career defensive honor and the first this season.
The Badgers (11-1, 3-1 Big Ten) moved up one spot to No. 4 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. Texas was a unanimous pick at No. 1, followed by Pittsburgh and Louisville.
Five other Big Ten teams are ranked among the top 13: No. 6 Purdue, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 8 Minnesota, No. 10 Nebraska and No. 13 Penn State.
UW also is No. 4 in the NCAA’s first RPI list, following Pittsburgh, Texas and Louisville.