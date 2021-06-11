 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers volleyball team will face Gophers in Big Ten home opener
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Badgers volleyball team will face Gophers in Big Ten home opener

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team will open the Big Ten season on the road, then return home for a Border Battle with Minnesota, according to the schedule released Friday by the conference.

After a 22-match conference-only schedule that featured back-to-back matches against the same opponent during the 2020-21 season due precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, all 14 Big Ten schools return to a 20-match schedule this fall featuring two different teams each week. UW will announce its nonconference slate at a later date.

The Badgers, coming off a Final Four appearance, are slated to open Big Ten play with trips to Maryland on Sept. 24 and Rutgers the following day.

UW returns home Oct. 1 to face Minnesota on the 31st annual Steve Lowe Night honoring the late Badgers coach.

UW fans will have a chance to watch five of the nation’s top-ranked teams from 2020-21, with No. 6 Nebraska, No. 7 Purdue, No. 9 Minnesota, No. 10 Ohio State and No. 12 Penn State all scheduled to appear at the UW Field House. 

UW's Big Ten Schedule

SEPTEMBER

24: at Maryland

25: at Rutgers

OCTOBER

1: Minnesota

3: at Illinois

6: Iowa

9: Illinois

15: at Michigan State

16: at Michigan

22: Ohio State

23: Penn State

27: at Nebraska

30: at Purdue

NOVEMBER

5: at Northwestern

6: at Iowa

12: Purdue

14: Northwestern

19: Michigan State

21: at Minnesota

26: Nebraska

27: Indiana

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics