Badgers volleyball team will face Gophers in Big Ten home opener

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team will open the Big Ten season on the road, then return home for a Border Battle with Minnesota, according to the schedule released Friday by the conference.

After a 22-match conference-only schedule that featured back-to-back matches against the same opponent during the 2020-21 season due precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, all 14 Big Ten schools return to a 20-match schedule this fall featuring two different teams each week. UW will announce its nonconference slate at a later date.

The Badgers, coming off a Final Four appearance, are slated to open Big Ten play with trips to Maryland on Sept. 24 and Rutgers the following day.

UW returns home Oct. 1 to face Minnesota on the 31st annual Steve Lowe Night honoring the late Badgers coach.

UW fans will have a chance to watch five of the nation’s top-ranked teams from 2020-21, with No. 6 Nebraska, No. 7 Purdue, No. 9 Minnesota, No. 10 Ohio State and No. 12 Penn State all scheduled to appear at the UW Field House.

UW's Big Ten Schedule

SEPTEMBER

24: at Maryland

25: at Rutgers