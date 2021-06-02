Badgers volleyball team welcomes back Dana Rettke for a fifth season

Sheffield said he talked with Rettke and her family about her situation before the season and again after the season.

“At the end of the day we want what is best for her,” Sheffield said. “We weren’t going to recruit her or anything but we’re excited about the opportunity to coach her again. But we would’ve been excited for her as well had she decided to move on to the pro game.

“She’s got options. She’s worked very hard to give herself options and there really wasn’t going to be a bad choice either way.”

Rettke averaged 3.17 kills per set in the spring season, hitting .414, and also had 1.50 blocks per set.

She ranks first in career hitting percentage (.420) in program history. She is sixth in kills per set (3.57) and third in blocks per set (1.46).

Rettke said the opportunity to take another shot at a title was a big motivating factor in her decision, especially with much of the core of the team returning.

“It definitely does drive me, mostly on the team level but also on the personal level too,” she said. “I know this team is so close to being there and winning a national championship and doing something this program has been building toward.