Badgers volleyball team to face UCLA in Sweet 16

University of Wisconsin volleyball fans may have to do a little schedule juggling to watch their team in the NCAA Sweet 16.
The No. 4 seed Badgers (27-3) will face No. 13 UCLA (25-5) at 4 p.m. Thursday in a regional semifinal match at the UW Field House. That match will follow the other semifinal of No. 5 Baylor (22-5) against No. 12 Minnesota (21-8).
The winners will meet on Saturday at 7 p.m. All matches will be televised on ESPNU.
All-session tickets will go on sale beginning Monday at 9 a.m. Single-session tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on the day of the match. Tickets may be purchased in person at the UW Athletic Ticket Office or by calling 608-262-1444 or online at UWBadgers.com. If available, tickets will be sold at Gate C of the Field House on match day.
The Badgers and Bruins last met in the second round of the tournament in 2019, with UW winning in a sweep 25-18, 25-21, 25-14.
While the Badgers advanced with dominant sweeps of Colgate and Florida Gulf Coast over the weekend, the Bruins had to struggle to advance.
UCLA swept Fairfield in the first round but was pushed to the brink in each set before prevailing 29-27, 25-23, 26-24.
In the second round against Central Florida, the Bruins lost two of the first three sets and were down 13-9 in the fourth before rallying to win 25-22. They took the fifth set 15-7 to move on.
Mac May, a 6-foot-3 grad student, led the way with 25 kills and three service aces against UCF, after recording 21 kills against Fairfield. Iman Ndiaye, a 6-2 sophomore, had a career-high 10 blocks against UCF. Senior libero Zoe Fleck had 29 digs.
May, who had a match-high 15 kills against UW in 2019, ranks 10th nationally with 4.83 kills per set this season. She had career-highs of 39 kills against Washington State in October and eight service aces against Arizona in November.
Charitie Luper, a 5-9 freshman, is second on the team with 3.47 kills per set, but she had not played since Oct. 31 before returning Saturday to play three rotations in the back row.
The Bruins had a 16-4 record in the Pac-12 Conference to finish second behind Washington.
UW and UCLA have met five times with the Badgers holding a 3-2 edge in the series. One of the program’s most memorable victories was a five-set triumph in the 2000 regional finals that sent the Badgers to their first final four.
The Badgers have advanced to the Sweet 16 in each of coach Kelly Sheffield’s nine seasons with the program. They are one of just three teams to accomplish that, along with Nebraska and Texas.
The first match on Thursday will feature two more of the nation’s most dynamic hitters, in Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy and Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley.
Samedy ranks ninth nationally with 4.84 kills per set, while Pressley is 15th at 4.54.
The Bears advanced to the regional with sweeps of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Washington State, while the Golden Gophers swept South Dakota and Stanford.