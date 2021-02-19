Badgers volleyball team thrilled Devyn Robinson changed sports

Embracing challenges

Robinson traces that turnaround to a conversation with Sheffield.

“He had told me that I probably wasn’t in a position to start,” she said. “I just took that as a challenge and I was going to show him that I’m good enough to play and I’m good enough to have a starting spot. So I went in and worked hard to earn my spot on the court.”

That was a flashback to a similar conversation they had on her first recruiting visit to campus after her sophomore year of high school. As the visit was winding down she was expecting to receive a scholarship offer, just like at every other school she had visited.

“I was just assuming he was going to offer me a scholarship and he goes, ‘I don’t think you’re ready to be a Badger yet,’” Robinson said. “I was like, what? I was so used to coaches telling me ‘You’re the best player, come to the school and we’ll make you an even better player.’ But he just like, ‘You’re not good enough yet. This is what you need to work on.’”