Badgers volleyball team thrilled Devyn Robinson changed sports

Growing up in a basketball-centric home, Devyn Robinson always had big dreams.
Basketball dreams.
“When I was younger I used to play basketball all the time because my dad did it so I wanted to do it,” Robinson said. “I was so focused on basketball, I really was convinced I was going to go to the WNBA and play basketball my whole life,”
But when she was in third grade her athletic arc took a slight course correction.
Her dad, Daniyal, then an assistant coach for the University of Houston men’s basketball team, decided to broaden her horizons by taking her to a campus volleyball clinic. If not exactly kicking and screaming, young Devyn wasn’t exactly an enthusiastic participant.
“I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this, I have no interest in that,’” she recalled. “I remember this whole camp I had my arms crossed like I didn’t want to be there.
“But toward the end there was this one ball that was about to go to the ground and I was like, it’s going to hit the ground and nobody’s going to go for it. I remember diving for it and I bruised my hip getting it, but I got the ball up and I was like, that was amazing. I want to do this all the time. So my mom signed me up for volleyball and I’ve been playing it ever since.”
That turn of events has proven to be a fortuitous one for the No. 1 University of Wisconsin volleyball team, for whom Robinson has emerged as one of the nation’s top freshmen.
Eight matches into her collegiate career, Robinson leads the team with a .481 hitting percentage, which ranks third nationally among players who have played at least 20 sets. Her 2.88 kills per set rank second on the team behind three-time first-team All-American Dana Rettke.
All of which is a surprise to no one in the UW program. Including Robinson.
“I just came in trying to fill in the spot they needed so I’m not surprised that I’m doing well because I’ve put in the hard work and it’s paying off,” she said. “It’s boosted my confidence and it’s also boosted the confidence of my teammates in me. They know they can trust me on the court.”
Robinson is coming off her most productive weekend, averaging 14.5 kills and hitting a combined .614 in two sweeps against Indiana.
That kind of production and efficiency has made her a go-to target for senior setter Sydney Hilley.
“She’s grown to be one of the players that wants the ball in the tightest moments,” Hilley said. “Whether it’s a perfect pass or out of system, she always wants the ball. It’s kind of rare to have a freshman you can trust in those situations and you give the ball to her in those big moments.”
Changing places
Robinson is doing it while playing an unfamiliar position. A middle blocker her entire career, Robinson was shifted over to the right side to fill the void left by the graduation of Madison Duello. With Rettke and redshirt junior Danielle Hart firmly established at middle, it seemed like a logical move. But that doesn’t make it an easy one.
“That’s a whole different skill set,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “You’re hitting a lot more out of system balls and a lot more high balls and those just aren’t things that middles do.”
To help with the transition, Robinson decided to graduate early from Centennial High School in Ankeny, Iowa, and enroll at UW last January and train with the Badgers during the spring. But that plan was sidetracked when the COVID-19 outbreak shut everything down.
When she returned in the fall her performance fluctuated and as the players left for Christmas break there was no assurance that Robinson had earned the right side job.
“There would be times when she would be like wow,” Sheffield said. “And then there would be times when she was just lost playing over there.
“When we came back in January she was just in a really different head space. It was like, all right, it’s go time. You could tell it was really important for her to be out on the court and it was really important for her to play at a high level. Her demeanor just ramped up.”
Embracing challenges
Robinson traces that turnaround to a conversation with Sheffield.
“He had told me that I probably wasn’t in a position to start,” she said. “I just took that as a challenge and I was going to show him that I’m good enough to play and I’m good enough to have a starting spot. So I went in and worked hard to earn my spot on the court.”
That was a flashback to a similar conversation they had on her first recruiting visit to campus after her sophomore year of high school. As the visit was winding down she was expecting to receive a scholarship offer, just like at every other school she had visited.
“I was just assuming he was going to offer me a scholarship and he goes, ‘I don’t think you’re ready to be a Badger yet,’” Robinson said. “I was like, what? I was so used to coaches telling me ‘You’re the best player, come to the school and we’ll make you an even better player.’ But he just like, ‘You’re not good enough yet. This is what you need to work on.’”
Turns out that was just the message Robinson needed to hear. Rather than just having her ego stroked, she would rather hear the truth, even if it isn’t always flattering. So she returned home determined to improve in the areas he had pointed out like transitioning off the net.
“That was a huge motivator for me,” Robinson said. “I was like, I’m going to be good enough to go to his school. I made sure to work really hard on those things he told me to work on, so I could prove I was great enough to be a Badger.
“I love challenges. It’s boring if there’s no challenge. If everything’s easy you don’t grow from that.”
Thus inspired, it didn’t take long for Robinson to earn that scholarship offer and quickly become one of the top players in the country. She was ranked No. 14 in PrepVolleyball.com’s Senior Aces and was a standout with the USA Volleyball Girls Youth National team that won gold medals in the 2018 NORCECA Championship in Honduras and 2019 World Under 18 Championships in Egypt. She was named Best Blocker at the Egypt event.
Comfort zone
Shy by nature, Robinson said it took awhile to relax and be herself around her new UW teammates.
“At first I felt like I was more quiet and timid, afraid to make mistakes,” she said. “But now I have way more confidence. I used to beat myself up really bad over mistakes and it would affect my next few points. Now I feel like I’ve got a lot more confidence and I’ve got the trust of my teammates that they’re there for me if I make a mistake. They’re hyping me up and I’m talking and I’m loud and expressing my opinions.”
Hilley has seen the difference.
“I think the biggest thing is how goofy and bubbly she is,” Hilley said. “When you first meet her she’s kind of quiet but then as you crack that little layer she’s someone you always want to be around because she has that laugh and that smile.”
That bond only grew stronger in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.
“I saw that as an opportunity to use my platform to speak out about that issue and to make it known where I stand,” she said. “And if you don’t like what I’m saying, you don’t have to be around me and you don’t have to be my friend. I lost a few friends in that but I’ve gained way more respect for my teammates who stood by me in rallies and protests and sending me encouraging messages.
“We had a few conversations about it over the summer. It just made me feel way safer. This is a predominantly white school and I knew there were going to be some issues with that. But with my team there are no issues. We’re all here for each other 100 percent.”
And as a Black player in a predominantly white sport, Robinson hopes she can help inspire others to follow her path to volleyball.
“I hope I can be that person for any young African-American girls out there who want to play volleyball but are scared to because they won’t get the opportunity like white girls do,” Robinson said. “I’ve had a few girls reach out to me saying I’m an inspiration to them and it makes my heart so happy to know that I’m inspiring people to go out there and do what they love despite the challenges that might pop up. It will only make them a stronger individual.”