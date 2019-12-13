Badgers volleyball team sweeps Texas A&M to advance to Elite Eight

Dana Rettke had 14 kills and five blocks as the University of Wisconsin volleyball team advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament with a sweep of Texas A&M at the UW Field House on Friday.
The No. 4 seed Badgers hit .394 for the match as they defeated the No. 13 Aggies 25-20, 25-17, 25-23.
Rettke, the 6-foot-8 junior, had her 14 kills on 21 attempts with no errors, as she hit .667. Redshirt junior Molly Haggerty added 12 kills and junior Grace Loberg 10 for UW (25-6).
Hollann Hans led the Aggies with a match-high 20 kills.
The Badgers will face the winner of Friday’s other semifinal between No. 5 Nebraska and No. 12 Hawaii in the Elite Eight at 5 p.m. Saturday at the UW Field House. The winner will advance to the national semifinals next week in Pittsburgh.
