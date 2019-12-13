Badgers volleyball team sweeps Texas A&M to advance to Elite Eight

Dana Rettke had 14 kills and five blocks as the University of Wisconsin volleyball team advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament with a sweep of Texas A&M at the UW Field House on Friday.

The No. 4 seed Badgers hit .394 for the match as they defeated the No. 13 Aggies 25-20, 25-17, 25-23.

Rettke, the 6-foot-8 junior, had her 14 kills on 21 attempts with no errors, as she hit .667. Redshirt junior Molly Haggerty added 12 kills and junior Grace Loberg 10 for UW (25-6).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Hollann Hans led the Aggies with a match-high 20 kills.

The Badgers will face the winner of Friday’s other semifinal between No. 5 Nebraska and No. 12 Hawaii in the Elite Eight at 5 p.m. Saturday at the UW Field House. The winner will advance to the national semifinals next week in Pittsburgh.

Check back later for more on the Badgers' victory.

Video: Tim Coulthart leads the sprint to seats at Friday's match

Love 7 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0