Badgers volleyball team sweeps Texas A&M to advance to Elite Eight
UW VOLLEYBALL | NCAA SWEET 16

Badgers volleyball team sweeps Texas A&M to advance to Elite Eight

Grace Loberg photo

Grace Loberg delivers a kill in the Badgers' NCAA Sweet 16 win over Texas A&M Friday at the UW Field House.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Dana Rettke mug

Rettke

Dana Rettke had 14 kills and five blocks as the University of Wisconsin volleyball team advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament with a sweep of Texas A&M at the UW Field House on Friday.

The No. 4 seed Badgers hit .394 for the match as they defeated the No. 13 Aggies 25-20, 25-17, 25-23.

Rettke, the 6-foot-8 junior, had her 14 kills on 21 attempts with no errors, as she hit .667. Redshirt junior Molly Haggerty added 12 kills and junior Grace Loberg 10 for UW (25-6).

Hollann Hans led the Aggies with a match-high 20 kills.

The Badgers will face the winner of Friday’s other semifinal between No. 5 Nebraska and No. 12 Hawaii in the Elite Eight at 5 p.m. Saturday at the UW Field House. The winner will advance to the national semifinals next week in Pittsburgh.

Check back later for more on the Badgers' victory.

Video: Tim Coulthart leads the sprint to seats at Friday's match

