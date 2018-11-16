The seventh-ranked University of Wisconsin volleyball team was dominant most of the night in rolling to a sweep of Ohio State on Friday in Columbus.
Sophomore Dana Rettke had 17 kills and the Badgers hit a sizzling .432 to beat the Buckeyes 25-10, 25-14, 25-23.
The .432 hitting percentage was the second highest of the season for the Badgers (19-6, 12-5 Big Ten Conference) and sophomore setter Sydney Hilley averaged a season-high 15 assists per set.
“I thought Sydney was fantastic,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “She’s doing a lot better job of seeing the block. These guys were trapping, sending blockers at different hitters and I thought she did a really good job of recognizing what it was they were trying to do and putting our hitters in really good positions.”
Rettke hit .625 and senior Tionna Williams (.750) and redshirt junior Madison Duello (.467) each contributed nine kills.
Junior libero Tiffany Clark had nine digs to pass the 1,000 mark for her career.
“She gives us energy and toughness and fight and spirit and ball control and defensive tenacity,” Sheffield said. “She makes everybody stand up tall. She expects the best out of everybody around her, me included. That is a big number so I’m really happy and proud of her.”
Bia Franklin had eight kills to lead Ohio State (12-17, 3-14).
Wisconsin 25 25 25
Ohio State 10 14 23
WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Hilley 1-10-0, Williams 9-2-1, Duello 9-5-1, Rettke 17-3-2, Loberg 8-5-2, Haggerty 7-4-1, Clark 0-9-0, Bell 0-0-0, Dodd 0-0-0, Dodge 0-9-0. Totals 51-47-4.
OHIO STATE (kills-digs-blocks) — Franklin 8-4-1, Witte 7-0-3, Mauer 6-9-1, Powell 3-1-1, Bukilic 2-2-2, Dailey 1-4-3, Moeller 0-0-1, Gruensfelder 0-0-0, Appold 0-0-0, Halm 0-8-0. Totals 27-28-7.
Hitting percentage — W .432, OS .134. Aces — W 2 (Duello, Haggerty), OS 4 (Powell 3). Assists — W 49 (Hilley 45), OS 27 (Dailey 26). Att. — 1,936.