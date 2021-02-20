 Skip to main content
Badgers volleyball team sweeps Michigan State to remain unbeaten
UW VOLLEYBALL

Badgers volleyball team sweeps Michigan State to remain unbeaten

The No. 1 University of Wisconsin volleyball team demonstrated its depth Saturday in a sweep of Michigan State 25-20, 25-9, 25-13 at Jenison Field House in East Lansing.

With redshirt senior Molly Haggerty sidelined by some minor injuries, freshman Jade Demps stepped in at outside hitter and had eight kills to share team honors with seniors Dana Rettke and Grace Loberg. Freshman Devyn Robinson added seven kills for the Badgers (9-0), who hit .397 for the match.

The Badgers held the Spartans (2-6) to a .071 hitting percentage as senior Giorgia Civita returned to her defensive specialist role after missing the past couple weeks with a concussion and senior Deahna Kraft played the back row for Haggerty.

jade demps mug 2-20

Demps
