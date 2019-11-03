BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The University of Wisconsin volleyball team set out to make some history this season, but getting off to the best start in the Big Ten Conference in program history wasn’t exactly what it had in mind.
The No. 4 Badgers accomplished that feat Sunday, improving their record to 12-0 in the conference with a sweep of Indiana 25-18, 25-12, 25-17.
UW (16-4 overall) surpassed its previous best Big Ten start of 11-0 in 2001 en route to a conference title.
“That’s good,” coach Kelly Sheffield said of the record. “We’d rather be the best start than the worst start. But starting 12-0 in the league, I don’t remember that ever being a goal that we set for ourselves.
“I’m probably more excited about the way we played. I thought we played better today than what we did our last match.”
Sheffield was especially pleased with his team’s defense, which held Indiana (12-13, 1-11) to a .073 attack percentage for the match, the lowest of any UW opponent this season.
“We got some blocks early and I thought our backcourt the latter half of the match was really good,” Sheffield said. “We lost some of those longer rallies that you’d like to be able to see us finish off, but I thought our backcourt defense, they keep getting better. I thought our positioning was really good and our effort was fantastic.”
Senior libero Tiffany Clark had a match-high 20 digs, her high mark this season for a three-set match.
“I think our blockers really showed up,” Clark said. “They did a great job, starting in the first set, really setting the tone. They got great touches and it was easy for the backcourt to make some digs.”
Offensively, redshirt senior Madison Duello led the attack with 11 kills, hitting .500. The Badgers hit .337 for the match.
Sheffield credited setter Sydney Hilley with capitalizing on the Indiana defensive focus on UW’s middles Dana Rettke and Danielle Hart. The Hoosiers had held the Badgers to their lowest hitting percentage (.213) in the first meeting in September.
“I thought Syd and (Duello) were taking advantage of how they were wanting to block,” Sheffield said. “They front the quick attack, so their middles are totally in front of our middles. So Syd kept sending Dana and Danielle away from Madison to create a lot of space, a lot of gaps and a lot of one-on-one opportunities. Madison was going back and forth from attacking on the antenna and coming inside and attacking. She was hitting with some real good range.”
The Badgers’ dominant start in the Big Ten apparently carries weight with the NCAA tournament selection committee, which released its preliminary top 10 Sunday, ranking UW No. 3 behind Texas and Baylor, with Stanford coming in at No. 4. Committee chair Michelle Durban said the top three had “really separated” themselves from the other top contenders.