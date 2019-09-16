The University of Wisconsin volleyball team, coming off sweeps of South Carolina and Clemson, stayed at No. 9 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Monday.
Nebraska took over the No. 1 spot from Stanford, following the Cardinal’s loss to Minnesota. Stanford, which will play the Cornhuskers on Wednesday at Nebraska, dropped just one spot.
Texas is No. 3, followed by Penn State, Baylor, Pitt, Minnesota, Marquette, UW and Washington in the top 10.
The Badgers (4-2) will play Washington (7-1) in back-to-back matches this week — Thursday at the UW Field House and Saturday in Seattle.