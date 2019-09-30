The University of Wisconsin volleyball remained at No. 13 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, released Monday.
The Badgers (6-4, 2-0 Big Ten) held steady in the poll following victories over now No. 17 Purdue and Indiana over the weekend.
UW faces a challenging week, playing host to No. 5 Penn State on Wednesday and traveling to No. 2 Nebraska on Saturday.
Baylor, the only undefeated team in the nation at 11-0, moved up to the No. 1 spot for the first time in school history after Stanford suffered its third loss of the season Sunday to Washington.
The Cardinal dropped back to No. 3, followed by Pittsburgh, Penn State, Texas, Minnesota, Washington, BYU and Marquette.