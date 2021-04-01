Badgers volleyball team repeats as Big Ten champions

Back-to-back champs.
It wasn’t exactly the path envisioned, but the University of Wisconsin women's volleyball team arrived at its destination as Big Ten Conference champions just the same with a sweep of Michigan 25-23, 25-12, 25-11 Thursday night at the UW Field House.
Senior Dana Rettke had 17 kills, hitting .586 to lead the way for the No. 1 Badgers (14-0), who hit .344 as a team for the match.
The Badgers were presented the Big Ten trophy after the match as they won the conference title for the seventh time in program history. They are the first back-to-back champs since Penn State in 2012-13. UW also won consecutive titles in 2000-01.