 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers volleyball team repeats as Big Ten champions
0 comments
topical alert top story
UW VOLLEYBALL

Badgers volleyball team repeats as Big Ten champions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Back-to-back champs.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It wasn’t exactly the path envisioned, but the University of Wisconsin women's volleyball team arrived at its destination as Big Ten Conference champions just the same with a sweep of Michigan 25-23, 25-12, 25-11 Thursday night at the UW Field House.

Senior Dana Rettke had 17 kills, hitting .586 to lead the way for the No. 1 Badgers (14-0), who hit .344 as a team for the match.

The Badgers were presented the Big Ten trophy after the match as they won the conference title for the seventh time in program history. They are the first back-to-back champs since Penn State in 2012-13. UW also won consecutive titles in 2000-01.

UW volleyball mug 4-1

Rettke
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics