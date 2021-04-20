Badgers volleyball team ready for Texas in national semifinal match

“They’re loaded at every position. Every position is skilled and talented. They’ve got depth on the bench, they’ve developed that bench through the fall and the spring.

“I think it’s going to be pretty tough. And they’re probably saying the same thing. These are two power teams, very good offensively, that have experience on both sides of the net, not a lot of weaknesses. It should be a whale of a match.”

While most teams have been unable to play non-conference matches this season, Texas has become an honorary member of the Big Ten in the past week, beating Penn State and Nebraska on its way to the final four.

“There’s some common themes,” Elliott said of the Big Ten foes. “We felt like Penn State and Nebraska were similar in terms of their offensive patterns and the way that they play.

“Wisconsin is extremely disciplined and they’ve got more firepower. They’re balanced like we are at every position. It’s obviously a great conference and we’re going to have to go through it to be able to win this title.

“We’ve got the team to be able to do it but we’re going to have to serve and pass well. They’re extremely physical. They’ll be the biggest team that we’ve faced all year so we have to execute and prepare.”