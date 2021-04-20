 Skip to main content
Badgers volleyball team ready for Texas in national semifinal match
NCAA TOURNAMENT | SEMIFINALS

Badgers volleyball team ready for Texas in national semifinal match

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Wisconsin and Texas volleyball teams have seemingly been on a collision course throughout this otherwise unpredictable COVID-19-marked season.

The Longhorns (26-1) were ranked No. 1 through the fall season with just a few of the conferences participating. They dropped to No. 2 behind the Badgers (18-0) when the spring season started and they remained 1-2 until the Longhorns tripped up in a five-set loss to unranked Rice in late March.

If not for that, they probably wouldn’t match up until the NCAA championship match on Saturday.

Instead, the No. 1 seed Badgers and No. 4 Longhorns will face each other Thursday in the second semifinal match at the CHI Health Center Arena following the match between No. 2 Kentucky and No. 6 Washington.

The coaches for both teams spent a chunk of their rest day Tuesday lauding each other’s program and promising a match that will live up to all expectations.

“That team is so talented,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said of Texas. “There’s so much talent. They’re well coached. Texas has been to the final four nine out of 13 years. That’s just ridiculous to even say that. How in the world (Longhorns coach) Jerritt Elliott is not in the AVCA Hall of Fame floors me. I think that’s one of the great accomplishments in our sport.

“They’re loaded at every position. Every position is skilled and talented. They’ve got depth on the bench, they’ve developed that bench through the fall and the spring.

“I think it’s going to be pretty tough. And they’re probably saying the same thing. These are two power teams, very good offensively, that have experience on both sides of the net, not a lot of weaknesses. It should be a whale of a match.”

While most teams have been unable to play non-conference matches this season, Texas has become an honorary member of the Big Ten in the past week, beating Penn State and Nebraska on its way to the final four.

“There’s some common themes,” Elliott said of the Big Ten foes. “We felt like Penn State and Nebraska were similar in terms of their offensive patterns and the way that they play.

“Wisconsin is extremely disciplined and they’ve got more firepower. They’re balanced like we are at every position. It’s obviously a great conference and we’re going to have to go through it to be able to win this title.

“We’ve got the team to be able to do it but we’re going to have to serve and pass well. They’re extremely physical. They’ll be the biggest team that we’ve faced all year so we have to execute and prepare.”

The teams have met eight times in their history, splitting those matches. But the Badgers have won the past three, beginning with a shocking upset of the top-seeded and defending champion Longhorns in the 2013 national semifinals.

Texas won its second national title in 2012 and lost in the title match in 2015 (Nebraska) and 2016 (Stanford). But this is its first time back to the final four since then, an uncomfortable drought for a program like that.

“It feels like five years,” Elliott said of the gap, while reminding the questioner that it’s only been four seasons. “You start getting accustomed and you think, oh year, it’s automatic we’re going to get back to the final four. But we knew how tough it was and our last couple years our teams haven’t hit the numbers that we’ve been looking at from a statistical standpoint to get to the final four.

“This is something we don’t take for granted. It’s extremely hard, especially with the parity and the level of athletes that keep coming into this game.”

Those who have survived and those who have gone home have shared a unique experience with this year’s tournament all held in Omaha, with matches at the convention center until Monday’s Elite Eight matches at the arena.

Teams have been living in a COVID bubble, many of them in the same hotel a couple blocks from the site of the matches.

“It’s been cool and it’s been crazy, probably a little bit of both of those,” Sheffield said.

After being kept apart from many of their teammates outside of practices through the season, the time spent together has been a bonding one, senior setter Sydney Hilley said.

There have also been frequent interactions with other teams most every day.

“The Starbucks, I think, had all 48 teams in it every day,” Hilley said. “You go into Starbucks and there’s a huge line of like four other teams there. Starbucks is running out of all the good drinks. It’s kind of funny that all the teams have the same coffee routine.”

The Badgers have developed some other recreational routines in a game room, featuring spikeball, ping-pong and board games.

“Spikeball always gets intense in the little fun room we have,” senior Lauren Barnes said. “Izzy Ashburn is my roommate and my spikeball partner. We are actually undefeated. We treat every game like a volleyball match and we go out to win. We never miss an opportunity to compete. We have any takers, post-COVID, we’ll take ‘em on.”

All part of the nontraditional prep for a traditional power matchup.

“We know we’re going up against some big hitters, some great servers and some even better passers,” Barnes said. “So we know we’re going to have to take our serve and pass game to the next level and dig out some balls from some heavy arms. We’re ready to go.”

