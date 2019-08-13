The University of Wisconsin volleyball team is ranked No. 5 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll released Tuesday.
The Badgers, who are in the preseason top 10 for the fifth consecutive year, are coming off a 25-7 season in which they finished ranked No. 8.
Defending champion Stanford tops the poll, receiving 62 of the 64 first-place votes. Nebraska and Penn State received the other top votes.
The Big Ten Conference has five of the top eight in the poll, with Nebraska (2), Minnesota (3), Illinois (6) and Penn State (8). Two others are in the top 25 — Michigan (15) and Purdue (17).
Texas is the other team ranked ahead of the Badgers at No. 4, while Marquette is ranked No. 16.