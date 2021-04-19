Badgers volleyball team rallies in fifth set to defeat Florida, reach national semifinals

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team is headed back to the NCAA Final Four. But not without a struggle.

The No. 1 seed Badgers were pushed to five sets for the first time this season by No. 8 Florida as they survived 30-28, 18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12 at the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Badgers (18-0) will meet No. 4 Texas in a national semifinal match on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

Redshirt senior Molly Haggerty had 17 kills and senior Dana Rettke had 16 to lead the Badgers, who hit a season-low .153 for the match.

The Badgers overcame a 9-6 deficit in the fifth set, with Rettke providing the winning point on a block of Florida’s explosive outside hitter T’ara Ceasar, who finished with 17 kills. Thayer Hall led the Gators (21-4) with 23 kills.

The Badgers were led defensively by senior libero Lauren Barnes with 28 digs, while seniors Giorgia Civita and Sydney Hilley each had 17.

Florida hit just .170 for the match and -.042 in the fifth set.

Texas (26-1) advanced by beating Nebraska in four sets.

The Badgers and Longhorns met in the national semifinals in 2013, with UW pulling off an upset of the top seed. This will be the Badgers’ fourth trip to the final four. They have made it to the championship match each time but have yet to win a title.