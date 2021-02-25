Badgers volleyball team pauses all activities for 14 days due to COVID-19 cases within the program

UW middle blocker Dana Rettke hits past the defense of Purdue's Maddy Chinn in the third set of a Jan. 22 game.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
The top-ranked University of Wisconsin volleyball team will pause all team-related activities for at least 14 days due to a number of COVID-19 cases within the program.
"For the safety of our student-athletes, we are pausing all team activities," UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. "Our athletes are taking all necessary precautions to keep everyone in the program safe. We're really looking forward to resuming team activities when appropriate."
UW had matches scheduled Friday and Saturday against No. 4 Nebraska at the UW Field House and March 5 and 6 at Iowa. New dates have yet to be determined.
UW (10-0) played at Michigan State last weekend. On Thursday, the Spartans also postponed this week's games because of COVID-19 issues within their team.
Photos: Top-ranked UW opens season with sweep of Purdue
Opening Sweep
Members of the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team celebrate their season-opening Big Ten win over Purdue at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison, Wis. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Loberg Spike
Wisconsin's Grace Loberg (21) hits over the Purdue defense during the second set of a season-opening Big Ten matchup between the teams at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison, Wis. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Defensive Wall
Wisconsin's Devyn Robinson (10) and Dana Rettke (16) defend at the net during the first set of a season-opening Big Ten matchup against Purdue at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison, Wis. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Devyn Defends
Wisconsin's Devyn Robinson (10) defends against Purdue's Caitlyn Newton (4) during the first set of a season-opening Big Ten matchup between the teams at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison, Wis. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Rettke Spike
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke (16) hits past the defense of Purdue's Maddy Chinn (5) during the third set of a season-opening Big Ten matchup between the teams at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison, Wis. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Haggerty Dig
Wisconsin's Molly Haggerty digs during the first set of the team's season-opening Big Ten matchup against Purdue at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison, Wis. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
robinson photo 2-19
UW freshman Devyn Robinson had 16 kills during the season-opening sweep of Purdue last month.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Service Break
Wisconsin's Sydney Hilley (2), front, Dana Rettke, center, and Wisconsin's Grace Loberg (21) break on the serve of a Purdue player during the third set of a season-opening Big Ten matchup between the teams at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison, Wis. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Coach's Huddle
Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield talks to his team during the second set of a season-opening Big Ten matchup against Purdue at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison, Wis. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Rettke Put Back
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke (16) hits past the defense of Purdue's Jael Johnson during the first set of a season-opening Big Ten matchup between the teams at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison, Wis. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Loberg Set
Wisconsin's Grace Loberg (21) digs the ball as teammate Wisconsin's Danielle Hart (18) looks on during the third set of a season-opening Big Ten matchup against Purdue at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison, Wis. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Loberg Spike
Wisconsin's Grace Loberg (21) hits between the Purdue defense during the second set of a season-opening Big Ten matchup between the teams at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison, Wis. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
First Step
Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield watches his team during the second set of a season-opening Big Ten matchup against Purdue at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison, Wis. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Demps Spike
Wisconsin's Jade Demps (15) lines up shot over the Purdue defense during the third set of a season-opening Big Ten matchup between the teams at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison, Wis. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Point, UW
Members of the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team celebrate a point during the second set of a season-opening Big Ten matchup against Purdue at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison, Wis. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Rettke Block
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke (16) puts down a kill shot against the defense of Purdue's Jael Johnson during the third set of a season-opening Big Ten matchup between the teams at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison, Wis. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Rettke Kill
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke (16) hits over the defense of Purdue's Hayley Bush (2) during the first set of a season-opening Big Ten matchup between the teams at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison, Wis. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Haggerty Spike
Wisconsin's Molly Haggerty (23) hits over the defense of Purdue's Hayley Bush (2) during the third set of a season-opening Big Ten matchup of the teams at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison, Wis. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Loberg Spike
Wisconsin's Grace Loberg (21) hits over the Purdue defense during the first set of a season-opening Big Ten matchup between the teams at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison, Wis. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Haggerty Return
Wisconsin's Molly Haggerty (23) hits over the defense of Purdue's Hayley Bush (2) during a season-opening Big Ten matchup of the teams at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison, Wis. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
2021 Season Opener
Members of the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team take the court prior to their season-opening Big Ten matchup against Purdue at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison, Wis. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
