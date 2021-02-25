 Skip to main content
Badgers volleyball team pauses all activities for 14 days due to COVID-19 cases within the program
Badgers volleyball team pauses all activities for 14 days due to COVID-19 cases within the program

uw volleyball

UW middle blocker Dana Rettke hits past the defense of Purdue's Maddy Chinn in the third set of a Jan. 22 game.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

The top-ranked University of Wisconsin volleyball team will pause all team-related activities for at least 14 days due to a number of COVID-19 cases within the program.

"For the safety of our student-athletes, we are pausing all team activities," UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. "Our athletes are taking all necessary precautions to keep everyone in the program safe. We're really looking forward to resuming team activities when appropriate."

UW had matches scheduled Friday and Saturday against No. 4 Nebraska at the UW Field House and March 5 and 6 at Iowa. New dates have yet to be determined.

UW (10-0) played at Michigan State last weekend. On Thursday, the Spartans also postponed this week's games because of COVID-19 issues within their team.

