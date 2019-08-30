CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — All-American Dana Rettke had a match-high 17 kills to help lead the University of Wisconsin volleyball team to a sweep of Florida State in its season opener at the Big Ten/ACC Challenge here Friday afternoon.
Rettke, a junior two-time All-American middle blocker, hit .417 for the match as the No. 5 Badgers defeated the Seminoles 25-15, 25-22, 25-23.
Redshirt junior Molly Haggerty added 12 kills as the Badgers hit .244 for the match. The Seminoles hit just .144.
Junior Lauren Barnes had 14 digs and redshirt sophomore Danielle Hart contributed a team-high seven blocks to spearhead the UW defense.