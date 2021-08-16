Badgers volleyball team opens at No. 2 in national poll

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team was ranked No. 2 in the preseason American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, which was released Monday.

The Badgers, who received 15 of 64 first-place votes, were ranked behind only Texas, which received 32 first-place votes. The Badgers (16-1 in 2020-21) were ranked No. 1 throughout the 2021 spring season before suffering their only loss to the Longhorns (27-2) in the NCAA national semifinals.

The Badgers have been ranked in the top 10 in the preseason poll for eight consecutive seasons. UW finished last season at No. 3.

Reigning national champion Kentucky (24-1) was ranked No. 3 and received the other 17 first-place votes.

Five other Big Ten Conference teams were ranked among the top 12, with Nebraska at No. 5, Minnesota No. 7, Purdue No. 8, Ohio State No. 11 and Penn State No. 12.

UW is scheduled to play 10 matches against seven teams ranked in the Top 25 — two each against Nebraska, Minnesota and Purdue and one each versus No. 10 Baylor, Kentucky, Penn State and Ohio State. Four other UW opponents received votes in the poll — Dayton, Marquette, Illinois and Michigan.