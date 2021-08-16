 Skip to main content
Badgers volleyball team opens at No. 2 in national poll
UW VOLLEYBALL

Badgers volleyball team opens at No. 2 in national poll

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team was ranked No. 2 in the preseason American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, which was released Monday.

The Badgers, who received 15 of 64 first-place votes, were ranked behind only Texas, which received 32 first-place votes. The Badgers (16-1 in 2020-21) were ranked No. 1 throughout the 2021 spring season before suffering their only loss to the Longhorns (27-2) in the NCAA national semifinals.

The Badgers have been ranked in the top 10 in the preseason poll for eight consecutive seasons. UW finished last season at No. 3.

Reigning national champion Kentucky (24-1) was ranked No. 3 and received the other 17 first-place votes.

Five other Big Ten Conference teams were ranked among the top 12, with Nebraska at No. 5, Minnesota No. 7, Purdue No. 8, Ohio State No. 11 and Penn State No. 12.

UW is scheduled to play 10 matches against seven teams ranked in the Top 25 — two each against Nebraska, Minnesota and Purdue and one each versus No. 10 Baylor, Kentucky, Penn State and Ohio State. Four other UW opponents received votes in the poll — Dayton, Marquette, Illinois and Michigan.

The Badgers will hold the Red-White scrimmage at noon Saturday, with doors to the UW Field House opening at 11 a.m. The 2020 Big Ten championship banner will be dropped at noon. Admission is free but tickets are required and may be obtained at uwbadgers.com.

UW will open the season Aug. 27 and 28 when it hosts the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge, with UW and Minnesota facing TCU and Baylor.

2021 AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll

Rank by total points with first-place votes in parenthesis

1. Texas (32);1,561

2. Wisconsin (15);1,522

3. Kentucky (17);1,435

4. Washington;1,355

5. Nebraska;1,346

6. Florida;1,275

7. Minnesota;1,130

8. Purdue;1,096

9. Pittsburgh;1,085

10. Baylor;1,000

11. Ohio State;981

12. Penn State;902

13. Louisville;806

14. Oregon;776

15. BYU;734

16. Western Kentucky;553

17. UCLA;496

18. Washington State;431

19. Utah;398

20. San Diego;319

21. Stanford;264

22. Pepperdine;234

23. Rice;223

24. Georgia Tech;193

25. Notre Dame;157

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Southern California 105; Creighton 69; Missouri 51; Hawai'i 47; LSU 41; UNLV 33; Michigan 28; Marquette 27; Dayton 25; Kansas State 13; Tennessee 13; Kansas 11; Texas State 11; Illinois 9; Arizona 8; UC San Diego 8; Wright State 5; Cal Poly 4; Arkansas 2

