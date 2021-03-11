Badgers volleyball team on hold another week after Northwestern pauses team activities

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s on and off season is off again for one more week.

The Badgers’ matches against Northwestern this weekend have been postponed due to a pause in Northwestern team activities. The brief statement by Northwestern doesn’t specify if the pause is related to COVID-19 issues.

The schools said the postponement was mutually agreed upon and that they would work with the conference to identify rescheduling options. Those options would appear limited as each school has multiple postponements and there are just three weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Badgers (10-0), who have been ranked No. 1 nationally all season, were set to return Friday and Saturday after a two-week pause due to positive COVID tests for multiple players following their Feb. 20-21 matches at Michigan State.

The team announced on Feb. 25 that it was pausing activities for 14 days. The Badgers had two series postponed — Feb. 26-27 against Nebraska and March 5-6 at Iowa — before returning to practice this Monday.

Northwestern (3-3) has had eight matches postponed by COVID, including last weekend’s contests against Michigan State.