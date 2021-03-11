Badgers volleyball team on hold another week after Northwestern pauses team activities

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s on and off season is off again for one more week.
The Badgers’ matches against Northwestern this weekend have been postponed due to a pause in Northwestern team activities. The brief statement by Northwestern doesn’t specify if the pause is related to COVID-19 issues.
The schools said the postponement was mutually agreed upon and that they would work with the conference to identify rescheduling options. Those options would appear limited as each school has multiple postponements and there are just three weeks remaining in the regular season.
The Badgers (10-0), who have been ranked No. 1 nationally all season, were set to return Friday and Saturday after a two-week pause due to positive COVID tests for multiple players following their Feb. 20-21 matches at Michigan State.
The team announced on Feb. 25 that it was pausing activities for 14 days. The Badgers had two series postponed — Feb. 26-27 against Nebraska and March 5-6 at Iowa — before returning to practice this Monday.
Northwestern (3-3) has had eight matches postponed by COVID, including last weekend’s contests against Michigan State.
Although UW practice resumed, not all the players have been able to participate. The timetable for players to come back is different depending on when they first tested positive.
Coach Kelly Sheffield has not identified which players would’ve been available this week and which ones are still out.
Those who are not back yet will gain one more day before UW’s next action, as the scheduled match against Minnesota next week has been moved back from Wednesday to Thursday at the UW Field House. The return match at Minnesota will remain as scheduled on Saturday. Both matches will start at 7 p.m. and will be televised by the Big Ten Network.