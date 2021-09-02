Badgers volleyball team not pleased despite sweeping Dayton

One of the two teams on the court at the UW Field House on Thursday night looked like the second-ranked University of Wisconsin.
But the Badgers were that team only some of the time.
After dominating the first set in every phase, the Badgers saw the momentum switch to the other side. But with a little help from a large and raucous student section, they were able to hang on for a 25-13, 25-19, 25-23 sweep of Dayton.
UW coach Kelly Sheffield said that as the match wore on, it was Dayton that displayed many of the characteristics his team wants to show.
“There’s a little bit of disappointment from these guys because what we saw across the net is qualities that we like to pride ourselves on,” Sheffield said. “Getting stronger as the match went on, playing fearlessly, responding and when your back’s against the wall come out swinging.
“There’s a total level of respect for how (Dayton) responded and probably disappointed that the people on the other side showed more of it than what we did. There’s respect but these guys are probably kicking themselves for not being that team.”
Setter Sydney Hilley certainly shared that feeling.
“We want to pride ourselves at getting stronger as the match goes on,” Hilley said. “We want that to be the identity of our team. We want to start strong and we want to figure things out and get stronger as the night goes on.
“I think Kelly was right when he said we got softer. I don’t think we were better at the end of the match. I’m excited that we get another opportunity tomorrow to go out and play some Badger volleyball and finish strong.”
The Badgers (3-0) certainly got the starting strong part right. They took command with a 6-0 run at the start and never slowed down, hitting .650 with 13 kills and no errors, while holding Dayton to a .000 hitting percentage with eight kills and eight errors.
But Dayton, the defending Atlantic 10 Conference champion and the preseason favorite this year, began to show its mettle in the second set. The Flyers (2-2) traded points with the Badgers through the first half of the set before UW went on a 5-0 run to take a 16-13 lead.
Dayton was still within two at 17-15 before the Badgers put together a 6-2 run to open things up.
The third set likewise was close throughout, with UW unable to open up more than a three-point lead. The Badgers got to set point at 24-22 on a Dayton service error, but the Flyers responded with a kill by redshirt senior Jamie Peterson, her 11th of the night, to make it 24-23.
But then with the student section, which filled the upper and lower levels on the South end of the Field House, roaring in her ears, Dayton’s Amelia Moore hit her serve into the net to give UW the decisive point.
“The student support tonight was awesome,” Sheffield said. “There was a lot of them here. You can tell they’re champing at the bit. They haven’t been to live sports in awhile. It’s exciting to get them back on campus, no doubt about it. That was a fun environment that they helped contribute to tonight.”
And while the support might have helped lift the Badgers at times, that may not have been its biggest impact.
“I think, honestly, they had a bigger effect on the team on the other side,” redshirt senior Danielle Hart said. “There at the end, missing a serve, I’d give that point to the student section.”
The Badgers played without freshman Julia Orzol, who was sidelined for undisclosed reasons.
In her absence, the Badgers had to make several adjustments, with sophomore Jade Demps playing at outside hitter and Hart taking her turn behind the service line for just the second match in her career. She had one error in nine attempts.
“I was really ticked that I missed my first one,” said Hart, whose only previous serves were three against Northwestern in 2019. “But I felt like I went back there and was fearless.”
The Badgers will try to recapture that fearlessness as a team Friday night when they get a rematch against the Flyers.
“We’re definitely over here kicking ourselves and we want to be better,” Hart said. “It’s going to be that much more motivating to go out there tomorrow and we’re just grateful to have another chance to really show what Badger volleyball is. Because that didn’t show up tonight in the later sets.”