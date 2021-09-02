Badgers volleyball team not pleased despite sweeping Dayton

One of the two teams on the court at the UW Field House on Thursday night looked like the second-ranked University of Wisconsin.

But the Badgers were that team only some of the time.

After dominating the first set in every phase, the Badgers saw the momentum switch to the other side. But with a little help from a large and raucous student section, they were able to hang on for a 25-13, 25-19, 25-23 sweep of Dayton.

UW coach Kelly Sheffield said that as the match wore on, it was Dayton that displayed many of the characteristics his team wants to show.

“There’s a little bit of disappointment from these guys because what we saw across the net is qualities that we like to pride ourselves on,” Sheffield said. “Getting stronger as the match went on, playing fearlessly, responding and when your back’s against the wall come out swinging.

“There’s a total level of respect for how (Dayton) responded and probably disappointed that the people on the other side showed more of it than what we did. There’s respect but these guys are probably kicking themselves for not being that team.”

Setter Sydney Hilley certainly shared that feeling.