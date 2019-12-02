The University of Wisconsin volleyball team finished at No. 5 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s final poll of the regular season.
Baylor remained atop the poll, earning 43 of the 64 first-place votes. Pittsburgh finished at No. 2, with Stanford at No. 3 and Texas No. 4.
Three other Big Ten Conference teams followed the Badgers, No. 6 Nebraska, No. 7 Minnesota and No. 8 Penn State.
The Badgers (22-6) also finished No. 5 in the final RPI rankings.
They received the No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will open play Friday night at the UW Field House against Illinois State (22-11), which is No. 78 in the RPI. The other match at the Field House on Friday will pit No. 27 UCLA (18-11) against No. 32 Notre Dame (19-9).