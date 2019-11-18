The University of Wisconsin volleyball team jumped up two spots in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches poll following victories over Minnesota and Michigan State.
The Badgers (19-5, 15-1 Big Ten) moved up to No. 5 this week, the highest-ranked Big Ten team.
Texas remains atop the coaches poll, followed by Pittsburgh, Baylor and Stanford. Rounding out the top 10 are Nebraska, Minnesota, Penn State, Marquette and Washington.
UW and Nebraska will meet for the second time this season on Sunday at the UW Field House.
The Badgers also gained a spot in the NCAA RPI ranking, moving up to No. 3 behind Baylor and Texas. Those two teams will face each other on Wednesday.