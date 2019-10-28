The University of Wisconsin volleyball team moved up two spots to No. 4 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
The Badgers (14-4, 10-0 Big Ten) received one first-place vote as they matched their highest spot in the poll this season, previously reached following the first week of action.
Texas jumped from No. 4 to No. 1 following its sweep of previous No. 1 Baylor, which dropped to No. 3 behind Pittsburgh.
Stanford, which lost to UCLA, fell three spots to No. 5, followed by Minnesota, Penn State, Nebraska, Creighton and Marquette in the top 10.
The Badgers remained at No. 3 in the NCAA’s RPI rankings behind Baylor and Texas.