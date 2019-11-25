The University of Wisconsin volleyball team remained at No. 5 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll but took a step up in the NCAA RPI ranking.
Coming off sweeps of Iowa and Nebraska, the Badgers (21-5, 17-1 Big Ten) moved up one spot to No. 2 in the RPI, a significant component to the NCAA tournament seeding.
Baylor is No. 1 in the RPI, with Texas, Stanford and Pittsburgh rounding out the top five. The top four seeds in the tournament are in position to host regionals the second weekend.
Baylor (23-1) also regained the top spot in the coaches poll, moving up from No. 3 after knocking off Texas (20-3) in their rematch last week. Pittsburgh (28-1) held on to the second spot with Stanford (22-4) moving up a spot to No. 3 and the Longhorns dropping to fourth.
Following UW, Nebraska (23-4), Penn State (23-4), Minnesota (21-5), Washington (23-5) and Creighton (24-4) complete the top 10.