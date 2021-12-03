Badgers volleyball team makes quick work of Colgate in NCAA tournament opener

Colgate’s volleyball team walked out of the UW Field House with some memories for a lifetime Friday night.
The University of Wisconsin walked out with a convincing victory in its first-round NCAA tournament match.
The No. 4 seed Badgers played up to that status as they overmatched the Patriot League champion Raiders 25-12, 25-15, 25-13 before a sellout crowd.
“We had the mindset to go out there and play Badger volleyball and that’s what we did,” sophomore Devyn Robinson said. “We say that we go out there and do the things right and the fun comes along with it.”
As much fun as the Badgers (26-3) had, it’s possible that the Raiders (18-10) had just as much as they savored the opportunity to play on a big stage in front of a large, raucous crowd.
“Walking in I just feel like you freeze and stop there,” Colgate senior setter Julia Kurowski said. “You look around and you’re like this is so cool. Just taking it all in, especially when the lights go off, it’s a surreal feeling.
“Every year in my volleyball career I’ve watched the national championship, I’ve seen these girls in the national championship. I’ve dreamed of this moment and it was finally here. So being really present was just huge and taking it all in and smiling. I think we were smiling the entire time.”
The Raiders, who played at Nebraska in the preseason, had a pretty good idea of what they were up against from their preparations for the match. But seeing it on TV or film is never quite the same as seeing it in person.
“We knew that they were going to be a really physical team,” said senior Alli Lowe, a two-time Patriot League Player of the Year. “The Big Ten compared to the Patriot League, it’s just bigger in size and strength and physicality. You can talk about that all you want, but until you’re out there and you’re looking across the net and you’re seeing who you’re playing against, that’s a whole different story.”
Coach Ryan Baker, whose wife, Kristin, played for UW coach Kelly Sheffield when he was at Albany, has followed the Badgers for years and knew what was in store for his team and did his best to prepare his players.
“But I think it’s hard to emulate 6-8 across the net,” said Baker, referring to UW’s Dana Rettke and Anna Smrek, who’s actually 6-foot-9. “It’s not just one, there’s two. And Lauren Barnes is pretty special. She made some heroic plays. You do your best.”
Rettke had a dominant performance with 14 kills and just one error, hitting .565. But the Badgers had strong efforts across the board as they hit .391 as a team, with Smrek and Robinson each getting eight kills. Barnes led both teams with 18 digs.
That all started with the Badgers’ serve and pass game. They recorded seven service aces and consistently kept the Raiders out of system. And they also flawlessly handled all 42 Colgate serves.
“Our servers went back with a lot of confidence, putting good ball after good ball in,” Rettke said. “That’s how you get on runs. That’s where it all starts and it comes together after that.”
While his team was held without an ace, Baker said that was a measure of UW’s passing acumen.
“I thought their passing game was unbelievable,” Baker said. “I was really happy with our serving game, it was probably the best of the season, and Wisconsin just ate it up.”
Colgate actually led four times at the start of the first set and was tied 5-5, when the Badgers asserted control of the match, beginning with service runs by Izzy Ashburn and Barnes.
“I’ll remember 5-5,” Baker said. “I think the first five points back and forth, that’s what we wanted. Then a pretty good service run by two of Wisconsin’s best servers. I’ve seen it on TV, I saw it up close.
“And that’s what makes Wisconsin special. They’re a program that prides itself on the serve and pass game and they’re probably top two in the United States at it and it showed tonight.”
FGCU 3, Texas Tech 2
Florida Gulf Coast cranked up its vaunted defense to get its offense going as the Eagles rallied for a reverse sweep of the Red Raiders 14-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-7 in Friday’s opening match.
Junior Erin Shomaker had 20 kills, hitting .356 to power FGCU (27-5), the ASUN conference champion. After hitting negative the first two sets with 16 errors and just 15 kills, the Eagles hit .449 over the last three sets.
The Eagles, who entered the tournament ranked fourth nationally in opponents’ hitting percentage, held the Red Raiders to a .041 mark over the final two sets and a .196 percentage for the match.
Junior Kenna Sauer led Texas Tech (17-13) with 18 kills.
Colgate 12 15 14
Wisconsin 25 25 25
COLGATE (kills-digs-blocks) — Overmyer 7-4-2, Leota 4-1-0, Shadwick 0-3-0, Altergott 0-5-0, Snyder 1-0-2, Hamlin 0-0-0, Lowe 12-4-0, Carfino 0-2-0, Cigna 0-11-0, Kurowski 2-1-1, Thompson 1-0-2. Totals 27-31-4.
WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Barnes 0-18-0, Hilley 0-7-2, Boyer 0-0-0, Civita 0-2-0, Robinson 8-1-3, Ashburn 0-2-0, Smrek 8-2-3, Demps 5-1-0, Rettke 14-2-4, Loberg 5-1-1, Orzol 5-2-0. Totals 45-38-7.