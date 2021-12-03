Badgers volleyball team makes quick work of Colgate in NCAA tournament opener

The Raiders, who played at Nebraska in the preseason, had a pretty good idea of what they were up against from their preparations for the match. But seeing it on TV or film is never quite the same as seeing it in person.

“We knew that they were going to be a really physical team,” said senior Alli Lowe, a two-time Patriot League Player of the Year. “The Big Ten compared to the Patriot League, it’s just bigger in size and strength and physicality. You can talk about that all you want, but until you’re out there and you’re looking across the net and you’re seeing who you’re playing against, that’s a whole different story.”

Coach Ryan Baker, whose wife, Kristin, played for UW coach Kelly Sheffield when he was at Albany, has followed the Badgers for years and knew what was in store for his team and did his best to prepare his players.

“But I think it’s hard to emulate 6-8 across the net,” said Baker, referring to UW’s Dana Rettke and Anna Smrek, who’s actually 6-foot-9. “It’s not just one, there’s two. And Lauren Barnes is pretty special. She made some heroic plays. You do your best.”