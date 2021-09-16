Badgers volleyball team loses key middle blocker Danielle Hart for season

Danielle Hart’s season with the University of Wisconsin volleyball team has come to an end.
Hart, a redshirt senior middle blocker for the No. 2 Badgers, suffered a torn ACL in practice Tuesday and will be lost for the season.
“You’re heartbroken for the kid,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “She’s been playing awfully well. She’s a big part of what we’re trying to do. The kid has improved so much throughout her career and has gotten to the point where she has made an impact out on the court.
“Unfortunately it’s part of sports. It breaks your heart anytime that something like that happens. But she’s going to attack her rehab like she attacks every other thing in life.”
The 6-foot-4 Hart has joined with four-time first-team All-American Dana Rettke to form one of the best middle blocker combinations in the nation for three seasons.
Hart was posting the best numbers of her career through six matches this season. She’s averaging career highs of 2.32 kills and 1.16 blocks per set and hitting .427 to be among the national leaders in that category.
Sheffield said that 6-9 freshman Anna Smrek will step into Hart’s spot in the lineup, with sophomore right side Devyn Robinson, who played middle in high school and club, getting some work there in practice in case she’s needed.
“We’ve got other really good players that fortunately can play the middle,” Sheffield said. “Anna and Devyn are really good in the gym. Even though Devyn plays on the right, she’s capable of playing the middle.
“Anna will slide into that spot that Danielle was playing. That kid has been champing at the bit and nipping at the heels of both the middles. There’s a lot of things she can do and she will continue to get better as the season goes on. We’re excited for her opportunity.”
Although Hart has a potential extra year of eligibility after having redshirted her freshman year, she said earlier this season that she planned to graduate in December and move on with the rest of the senior class with whom she joined the program.
But Hart said in a post on her Instagram account her thoughts now are on coming back next year.
“It is not the role I wanted but one I will embrace,” she wrote. “I know that this is not the end of my career with Wisconsin volleyball. My focus is on getting as healthy as I can for return next year and getting back to the pursuit with my girls.
“We have big things to do and I’m going to soak it all up with these guys.”
