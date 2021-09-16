Badgers volleyball team loses key middle blocker Danielle Hart for season

“We’ve got other really good players that fortunately can play the middle,” Sheffield said. “Anna and Devyn are really good in the gym. Even though Devyn plays on the right, she’s capable of playing the middle.

“Anna will slide into that spot that Danielle was playing. That kid has been champing at the bit and nipping at the heels of both the middles. There’s a lot of things she can do and she will continue to get better as the season goes on. We’re excited for her opportunity.”

Although Hart has a potential extra year of eligibility after having redshirted her freshman year, she said earlier this season that she planned to graduate in December and move on with the rest of the senior class with whom she joined the program.

But Hart said in a post on her Instagram account her thoughts now are on coming back next year.

“It is not the role I wanted but one I will embrace,” she wrote. “I know that this is not the end of my career with Wisconsin volleyball. My focus is on getting as healthy as I can for return next year and getting back to the pursuit with my girls.

“We have big things to do and I’m going to soak it all up with these guys.”

