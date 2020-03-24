Badgers volleyball team keeps eyes on the prize

Short spring

As the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sporting world, spring practice came to an early end. The Badgers were among the few teams to get in a scrimmage, beating Iowa State at the UW Field House on March 8.

While he would’ve preferred to have more time for skill development and gotten the two remaining scrimmages in, Sheffield was keeping things in perspective.

“It’s not going to be a woe is us type of deal,” he said. “This is going to be very serious. People are going to be going through a lot of tough times, whether it’s health-wise or economically. All of us in here are going to be able to play the game again at some time but we have a social responsibility that we have to take seriously.

“We’re probably situated as well as anybody to handle this. The bulk of our team is veterans and they’ve played a lot of matches. It’s probably actually OK for us to have a break right now, physically, emotionally and mentally, and get these guys really fresh.”

Great expectations