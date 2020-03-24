Badgers volleyball team keeps eyes on the prize

Kelly Sheffield was almost positive he was positive.
Shortly after meeting with his University of Wisconsin volleyball team as spring practice was shut down and the players headed out for spring break, Sheffield started feeling sick with symptoms distressingly similar to those associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Because he had recently traveled extensively with recruiting trips to Greece, Louisville and Kansas City, Sheffield was moved to the front of the line for a test before he went into isolation at his Waunakee home.
“I was extremely certain about it, just from where I’d been and what the symptoms were,” Sheffield said. “All I know is I was pretty darn sick.
“The thing that was really sad was that my 6 year old (Reagan), there were times she wanted to bust through the door to give me a hug. She didn’t understand. I’m FaceTiming my family in the next room.”
After four days locked in his bedroom, Sheffield received the news that he tested negative and was able to rejoin his family. Before long he’d become something of a social media sensation after undergoing a “Glam Studio” makeover, courtesy of Reagan and her big sister Lexi.
While he said he didn’t think about volleyball once during his four days in quarantine, Sheffield did offer his thoughts on a variety of topics related to the Badgers:
Short spring
As the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sporting world, spring practice came to an early end. The Badgers were among the few teams to get in a scrimmage, beating Iowa State at the UW Field House on March 8.
While he would’ve preferred to have more time for skill development and gotten the two remaining scrimmages in, Sheffield was keeping things in perspective.
“It’s not going to be a woe is us type of deal,” he said. “This is going to be very serious. People are going to be going through a lot of tough times, whether it’s health-wise or economically. All of us in here are going to be able to play the game again at some time but we have a social responsibility that we have to take seriously.
“We’re probably situated as well as anybody to handle this. The bulk of our team is veterans and they’ve played a lot of matches. It’s probably actually OK for us to have a break right now, physically, emotionally and mentally, and get these guys really fresh.”
Great expectations
The Badgers always have lofty aspirations, but after being runners-up to Stanford in the NCAA tournament last season they are widely considered the favorites to win the program’s first national title this year.
Sheffield maintains there will be no added pressure on his team because of those expectations.
“It’s a clean slate,” he said. “I think our goals are pretty much the same year-in and year-out and I think our players believe in themselves. But they’ve got to earn it. You’ve got to earn the right to grab on to your goals and dreams.
“We’ve got a lot of players who have a lot of experience, that have been through a lot of battles and seen a lot of individual growth and have been part of some really good stuff. I know they want to leave their own mark and try to do special things together.”
Freshman phenom
Devyn Robinson gave Badgers fans a sneak preview with nine kills in the Iowa State scrimmage, second most on the team.
The 6-foot-2 Robinson graduated early from high school in Ankeny, Iowa, in order to get a head start on her college career.
A middle blocker throughout her career, Robinson is the leading candidate to succeed Madison Duello on the right side this season, with Dana Rettke and Danielle Hart established in the middle.
“Devyn is really gifted athletically,” Sheffield said. “She moves differently than most of the players on our team and the ball sounds a little different coming off her hand. She’s got a chance to be a special player for us over the course of her career.”
Robinson was the youngest player selected for the U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team — Gold roster that is scheduled to train in July in Anaheim, California.
As excited as he is about her potential, Sheffield cautioned that Robinson will have a significant transition to make going from the middle to the right side.
“It’s very different blocking over there,” he said. “And when you’re attacking, you’re attacking a lot of second and third-tempo balls, rather than first tempo like most balls in the middle. Getting her timing down and her footwork just takes some time.”
Long road back
After spending their freshman seasons rehabbing from knee injuries, Liz Gregorski and Courtney Gorum finally got on the court against Iowa State.
Gregorski, a 5-11 outside hitter from Appleton Xavier, had seven kills and a team-high eight digs against the Cyclones in her first live action in more than two years as she’s come back from two ACL tears and a hand injury.
“I was really happy for Liz,” Sheffield said. “I know her whole family had tears watching her play in the scrimmage.
“I think what people saw with Liz was what we saw when we were recruiting her. She’s a baller. She can play the game. She’s not as big or physical as our two outsides (Molly Haggerty and Grace Loberg) are, but she’s not scared. She’ll work the court offensively.”
In addition to providing depth on the outside, Gregorski will compete for playing time in the back court as a defensive specialist.
Gorum, a 6-3 middle blocker, is not expected to see much action this season, although Sheffield is excited about the long-range potential.
“Courtney is a little bit further behind Liz,” Sheffield said. “So much of her is dependent on her jump, how high she plays above the net. She’s getting that back but she’s still not where she was prior to her surgery.
“She’s always been a long-term player and I really love how she approaches learning. She just loves being in the gym. She’s going to be a year 3, 4 or 5 type player and that’s probably where we are right now.”
Back row makeover
With the graduation of Tiffany Clark and M.E. Dodge, there figures to be some fierce competition for playing time alongside Lauren Barnes in the back court.
Among the contenders will be: Haggerty and Loberg, six-rotation players until last season who are looking to get back to that role; Deanha Kraft, a graduate transfer from the Pepperdine beach team who also can play six rotations; Gregorski, rising sophomore Anna MacDonald and incoming freshman Jade Demps, another six-rotation outside hitter.
“We’ve got quite a few people and if we’re healthy there’s going to be a lot of competition for it,” Sheffield said. “That will be one of the interesting things, to see how that shakes out and how it progresses as the season moves on. We have people that have the opportunity to grab those positions back there who love to pass.”
Early retirement
One player who won’t be in that mix is Riley Bell, who has decided to retire rather than compete her senior year. Bell has been plagued by back issues throughout her career and decided she couldn’t go through one more season.
“I think the physical toll and the emotional toll was just too much,” Sheffield said. “You hate seeing that for someone like her, who the game means so much to. The kid really loves the game, so when your career ends because your body is betraying you, it can be a difficult thing.”
Bell will remain with the team in a role similar to that of Amber MacDonald, who served as a manager after she had to retire early because of injury.
Moving on
Angel Agu, a volunteer assistant the past two seasons, has been named an assistant coach at Rhode Island. Agu played for Sheffield at Dayton and then was a graduate assistant at LaSalle for a year before joining the UW staff.
