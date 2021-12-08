Badgers volleyball team hosts NCAA regional loaded with All-Americans

The stars will come out early Thursday in Madison.
The UW Field House will have a constellation of some of the brightest lights in college volleyball on display as the University of Wisconsin plays host to an NCAA tournament regional.
An array of luminaries will be on display when No. 5 seed Baylor faces No. 12 Minnesota at 2 p.m. and No. 4 UW plays No. 13 UCLA at 4 p.m.
“I know Madison has hosted two volleyball final fours in the past but this weekend might be the greatest collection of individual talent that’s ever been in the city,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “It’s an unbelievable amount of talent.
“If you’re just a casual fan of volleyball you should be missing work on Thursday and not wait until Saturday to come here. If you’re parents of a junior high or high school kid, get your kid out of school and come and watch that first match at 2 o’clock. Some of the best players that our sport has had in a long, long time will be here in Madison. It should be an epic weekend.”
Fifteen players on the four teams have received All-America recognition, including six first-team honorees.
UW obviously brings more than its share, with multiple first-team All-Americans Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley, along with Lauren Barnes, Devyn Robinson and Grace Loberg, who have each received All-American recognition.
UCLA’s prime player is outside hitter Mac May, a two-time All-American and two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year. Libero Zoe Fleck has been named Pac-12 Libero of the Year the past two seasons and was an honorable mention All-American last season and outside hitter élan McCall received honorable mention when she was at TCU.
Baylor boasts two-time first-team selection Yossiana Pressley, the national Player of the Year in 2019, outside hitter Avery Skinner, a first-teamer last season with Kentucky, setter Hannah (Lockin) Sedgwick, a first-team pick in 2019, and outside hitter Lauren Harrison, an honorable mention player in 2020 after transferring from North Carolina.
Minnesota, of course, is led by three-time first-teamer Stephanie Samedy, the back-to-back Big Ten Player of the Year. In addition, libero CC McGraw and outside hitter Taylor Landfair have earned honorable mention.
Considering all that, it’s no wonder that USA national coach Karch Kiraly picked this region to work as a television analyst.
From the standpoint of the three visiting teams, the pin hitters are perhaps the headliners, with Minnesota’s Samedy, Baylor’s Pressley and Skinner and UCLA’s May being among the most dynamic players around.
Sheffield sees some common threads among all of them.
“There’s a fluidness about all of them from an athletic standpoint,” he said. “They play at an altitude that very few people do. They are players that have developed their games over the years. They don’t make a massive amount of errors. And they take a ton of swings for their team.”
They also have all been around for a while, as all of those are fifth-year players who are taking advantage of the extra COVID-19 season.
“I think it’s amazing having so many fifth-years come back,” said Skinner, who won a national championship in the spring with Kentucky before transferring to Baylor. “We’re not just old people on the teams anymore, there’s a lot everywhere. It’s fun to look across the net and see people you’ve played against in club and then in college. The level is so high but that makes it more fun. You have to bring it because you’re not just playing against younger players. Everyone is experienced.”
Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre noted that his team, UW and Minnesota still have much of the core of the teams that played in the final four in 2019 in Pittsburgh.
“Having all these seniors, you’re going to have a lot of elite level volleyball,” McGuyre said. “There’s a lot of firepower in this region. You’re looking at teams with multiple athletes that one, have the experience, two, have the firepower and three, really are all hungry for that championship.”
From a fan perspective, the marquee matchup in the first match features Samedy and Pressley. Samedy, who plays the right side, averaged a career-high 4.84 kills per set this season and has 1,998 career kills. Pressley averaged 4.54 kills per set this year and is Baylor’s career leader with 2,373 kills.
Both McGuyre and Minnesota coach Hugh McCutcheon shied away from comparing the two standouts.
“Comparison is the thief of joy,” McGuyre said. “Samedy does phenomenal things for her program and Yossi does phenomenal things for us. I would agree (they are) explosive. This team loves Yossi, I love Yossi for who she is as a person.”
McCutcheon acknowledged there are some superficial similarities between the two, but said it’s not really an apples to apples comparison.
“There’s some comparison in that they both carry a pretty big offensive load for their teams and they’re both really good,” McCutcheon said. “They’re really different in terms of how they go about attacking. Conceptually, they’re both really good volleyball players. But the way they hit, the way they attack, the rhythm, the different lanes that they’re running to, it’s not quite as clear cut. It doesn’t quite transfer that way.”
May, who has led the Bruins in kills the past four seasons, averaged 4.83 kills per set this season and has 2,048 career kills. She had 15 kills against the Badgers in their 2019 second-round tournament match.
“Mac May is one of the best players in the country, for sure,” Hilley said.
UCLA coach Mike Sealy credited May’s work ethic and perseverance with helping her grow from a role player on the right side as a freshman to a major force on the left later in her career.
“I think systematically she was good looking at it from a mature place, like if this is what I need to do, this is where I’m lacking, let’s go get better at that thing,” Sealy said. “I don’t think everybody can do that. I think she was very professional about making those changes.”
It won’t be long before those elite players actually are playing professionally. But for a couple more days they’ll have a chance to try to extend their college careers in pursuit of a national title.
“There’s a ton of good volleyball that’s going to happen, no question,” McCutcheon said. “And a bunch of absolutely skilled and experienced players that will be on show. It’s a very strong bracket here that we’ve fallen into.”