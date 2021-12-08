Badgers volleyball team hosts NCAA regional loaded with All-Americans

“There’s a fluidness about all of them from an athletic standpoint,” he said. “They play at an altitude that very few people do. They are players that have developed their games over the years. They don’t make a massive amount of errors. And they take a ton of swings for their team.”

They also have all been around for a while, as all of those are fifth-year players who are taking advantage of the extra COVID-19 season.

“I think it’s amazing having so many fifth-years come back,” said Skinner, who won a national championship in the spring with Kentucky before transferring to Baylor. “We’re not just old people on the teams anymore, there’s a lot everywhere. It’s fun to look across the net and see people you’ve played against in club and then in college. The level is so high but that makes it more fun. You have to bring it because you’re not just playing against younger players. Everyone is experienced.”

Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre noted that his team, UW and Minnesota still have much of the core of the teams that played in the final four in 2019 in Pittsburgh.