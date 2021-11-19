Badgers volleyball team goes four sets to defeat Michigan State

It almost seemed too easy. And so it was.
The University of Wisconsin volleyball team dominated Michigan State for two sets but then had to battle for a 25-15, 25-17, 34-36, 25-17 win Friday night at the UW Field House.
The win keeps the No. 5 Badgers (22-3, 14-3 Big Ten) in a tie for first place with Nebraska, which swept Penn State on Friday.
Freshman Julia Orzol led the Badgers with 15 kills, while grad student Dana Rettke contributed 13 kills and eight blocks. Sophomore Jade Demps had her first career double-double with 12 kills and 14 digs and grad student Grace Loberg added 11 kills.
The Spartans (11-15, 4-13 Big Ten) were led by sophomore Sarah Franklin with 19 kills.
The Badgers (22-3, 14-3) never trailed until the third set.
UW dominated the first set, racing out to a 9-2 lead and never looking back. The Badgers hit .458 in the set, led by four kills by Demps, and held the Spartans to a .088 mark.
Set 2 followed much the same pattern with the Badgers opening up a 10-4 lead with the help of three service aces by junior Izzy Ashburn. The Spartans would make it interesting as they closed to within three points twice and trailed 21-17 before the Badgers closed it out with a 4-0 run that included two kills and a block by Rettke and an ace by Demps.
The third set started out much the same as the Badgers jumped to a 7-2 lead, but they couldn’t sustain that pace as the Spartans charged back and took their first lead of the match at 12-11. Things would stay tight the rest of the way.
The Badgers got to match point at 24-22 but couldn’t finish it, with two attack errors giving MSU life. The Badgers, who were forced to play Ashburn at middle blocker down the stretch as they ran out of substitutions, had seven more match points but came up empty each time.
They appeared to have won the match at 31-29, but had a MSU attack error overturned by video review. The Spartans then appeared to have a 35-33 win, only to have the point overturned because of a foot fault by Emma Monks. But the Spartans answered with two straight points to close out the marathon set.
The Badgers regained command in the fourth set, taking a 9-4 lead and never letting the Spartans closer than three points the rest of the way.