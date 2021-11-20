Badgers volleyball team goes 4 sets to defeat Michigan State

Set 2 followed much the same pattern with the Badgers opening up a 10-4 lead with the help of three service aces by junior Izzy Ashburn. The Spartans would make it a little interesting as they closed to within three points twice and trailed 21-17 before the Badgers closed it out with a 4-0 run that included two kills and a block by Rettke and an ace by Demps.

“We scored a lot of points in Izzy’s and Jade’s rotations,” Sheffield said. “Those guys got on some long runs. Izzy was great behind the service line. We applied pressure and we kept the ball in play as well. I was real pleased with the way we were serving tonight.”

Serving was just one of numerous areas in which Demps contributed as she continues to expand her role, playing six rotations much of the match.

“It was a great match for Jade,” Sheffield said. “That connection with her and (setter Sydney Hilley) is getting better and she puts the ball in good areas of the court. She gives us another option when Sydney’s in the front row. We’re figuring out how to utilize her a little bit. Her defense is getting better. You can see different areas of the game that are improving as she gets more confidence in her play.”