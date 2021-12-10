Badgers volleyball team gears up to face rival Minnesota in Elite Eight

The Big Ten doesn’t have a conference tournament in volleyball, so the NCAA tournament will just have to do.
Big Ten teams make up half of the NCAA field heading into Saturday’s Elite Eight matches.
And at least one conference team will advance to next week’s final four in Columbus, Ohio, as the No. 4 seed University of Wisconsin faces No. 12 Minnesota at the UW Field House at 7 p.m.
Elsewhere, No. 6 Purdue takes on host No. 3 Pittsburgh (ACC) and No. 10 Nebraska is at No. 2 Texas (Big 12). The only match not involving Big Ten teams pits ACC rivals No. 1 Louisville and No. 8 Georgia Tech.
For the Badgers (28-3) and Golden Gophers (22-8), this will be their third meeting of the season. UW won each of the first two contests, sweeping the first one at home in October and then surviving a marathon five-set match at Minnesota three weeks ago.
UW setter Sydney Hilley anticipates that Saturday’s match could well resemble that last meeting.
“Playing them is always fun,” said Hilley, a Minnesota native. “It’s always a competitive game. I’m expecting a game that goes to five, extra points every set, because that’s just the kind of team that they are. It’s going to be a battle, but it’s going to be a fun one, so I’m looking forward to it.”
The Badgers’ victories this season extended their winning streak over the Gophers to five. But that winning streak was preceded by an eight-match run by the Gophers, who lead the all-time series 54-33.
The most recent match was typical of many of the Border Battle matches. The Badgers might well have won in a sweep, but they let eight-point leads get away in the first and third sets. But then they overcame a seven-point Minnesota lead and fought off three match points in the fourth set and held on to win in the fifth.
“It’s two teams that are familiar with each other,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “Last time we played it was an epic match, just great volleyball on both sides.
“It’s a program we’ve got a lot of respect for. They’ve got a lot of experience on that side of the net, we’ve got a lot of experience on our side of the net. It’s a great opportunity in front of us.
“It sounds like maybe I’m not hyping it up, but that’s what you want as an athlete. You want to be in positions where you have an opportunity to do great things. Both teams have had great seasons, both teams have thoroughbreds on their rosters and it should just be incredibly entertaining. We’re looking forward to it.”
The Badgers are on an eight-match winning streak and have won their first three tournament matches by sweeps, outscoring their opponents by a cumulative 225-144 margin.
The Gophers haven’t lost in the five matches since they last played the Badgers. They swept South Dakota and Stanford in the first two rounds of the tournament but had to rally Thursday against No. 5 Baylor, pulling out a two-point win in the fourth set and finishing with a 5-0 run to win the fifth 15-10.
Minnesota coach Hugh McCutcheon credited the Big Ten season with helping prepare his team for the challenging times that come up in the tournament.
“The Big Ten, as we all know, is a bit of a beast,” McCutcheon said. “There’s a ton of opportunities to learn and to grow. To this team’s credit, they took the moments of adversity as opportunities for growth and here we are.”
Nobody touts the Big Ten’s depth of talent more than Sheffield, making the Badgers’ run of three consecutive conference titles even more treasured.
But he also noted that the Big Ten doesn’t have a monopoly on good teams, and sees that strength spreading to a broader spectrum of programs across the country. The ACC, in particular, has flexed its muscles this season with three teams still alive.
“The (Big Ten), everybody knows how good it is,” Sheffield said. “It prepares you. But, man, there are some other leagues that are stepping up big time as well and some other teams that are coming out of the shadows a little bit.
“This is just some really good stuff. I don’t remember ever seeing volleyball across the country as deep as it is right now and teams playing at the level they are right now. I love coaching this team, but just as a fan of the sport it has really been a fun season.”
The Badgers have advanced to at least the Sweet 16 in each of their nine seasons under Sheffield. This will be their seventh Elite Eight match in that span as they shoot for their third consecutive final four spot and their fourth under Sheffield.