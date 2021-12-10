Badgers volleyball team gears up to face rival Minnesota in Elite Eight

The Badgers’ victories this season extended their winning streak over the Gophers to five. But that winning streak was preceded by an eight-match run by the Gophers, who lead the all-time series 54-33.

The most recent match was typical of many of the Border Battle matches. The Badgers might well have won in a sweep, but they let eight-point leads get away in the first and third sets. But then they overcame a seven-point Minnesota lead and fought off three match points in the fourth set and held on to win in the fifth.

“It’s two teams that are familiar with each other,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “Last time we played it was an epic match, just great volleyball on both sides.

“It’s a program we’ve got a lot of respect for. They’ve got a lot of experience on that side of the net, we’ve got a lot of experience on our side of the net. It’s a great opportunity in front of us.

“It sounds like maybe I’m not hyping it up, but that’s what you want as an athlete. You want to be in positions where you have an opportunity to do great things. Both teams have had great seasons, both teams have thoroughbreds on their rosters and it should just be incredibly entertaining. We’re looking forward to it.”