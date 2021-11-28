Badgers volleyball team earns No. 4 seed in NCAA tournament

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s road to a third consecutive trip to the NCAA final four will go through the UW Field House.
The Badgers (25-3) received a No. 4 overall seed on Sunday when the tournament bracket was revealed and will play Colgate (18-9) in the first round at 7 p.m. Friday. The other first-round matchup at the Field House on Friday will pit Texas Tech (17-12) against Florida Gulf Coast (26-5) at 4:30 p.m.
The winners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. If the Badgers win both matches they will host the regional Dec. 9 and 11.
It’s the ninth consecutive year that the Badgers have earned a tournament berth and the third straight year they’ve been a top-four seed.
But Kelly Sheffield emphasized that it never gets old, and he noted the enthusiastic reaction from his team gathered at Heritage Hall as the Badgers’ seed was revealed.
"No matter how many years you're doing this, it's still really exciting to hear your team's name called," Sheffield said. "Our players have been a part of these for quite a few years and you saw the excitement from them. They're excited about playing.
“There's something about being in a single-elimination tournament that is just awesome. We're excited about being able to represent this university. We're excited about being able to play in the Field House this weekend. We're going to try to soak up every minute that we can and we're going to try to play the best volleyball of the year, starting this weekend.
"It doesn't matter whether you are in this tournament every year or if this is your first time. Players don't ever forget tonight. The anticipation and all of that is cool. I like to try to soak that in."
Colgate earned its tournament berth by beating American for the Patriot League tournament title. UW and Colgate have met three times, most recently in 2015. The Badgers swept each of those matches.
The top four seeds played out pretty much as anticipated. Undefeated Louisville (28-0) is the No. 1 seed with Texas (24-1) at No. 2 and Pittsburgh (26-3) at No. 3.
Seven other Big Ten teams were selected, with four of them also earning seeds allowing them to host the first two rounds — No. 6 Purdue, No. 9 Ohio State, No. 10 Nebraska and No. 12 Minnesota.
The Golden Gophers (19-8) are on UW’s side of the bracket along with No. 5 seed Baylor (20-5) and No. 13 UCLA. If all the seeded teams advance, the Badgers would face UCLA in the Sweet 16, with Minnesota playing Baylor.
First- and second-round all-session tickets go on sale at 8:30 a.m. Monday, online at UWBadgers.com, over the phone (608-262-1440) or in person at the UW ticket office at 1440 Monroe Street.
Single-session tickets will go on sale beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday.