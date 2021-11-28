Badgers volleyball team earns No. 4 seed in NCAA tournament

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s road to a third consecutive trip to the NCAA final four will go through the UW Field House.

The Badgers (25-3) received a No. 4 overall seed on Sunday when the tournament bracket was revealed and will play Colgate (18-9) in the first round at 7 p.m. Friday. The other first-round matchup at the Field House on Friday will pit Texas Tech (17-12) against Florida Gulf Coast (26-5) at 4:30 p.m.

The winners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. If the Badgers win both matches they will host the regional Dec. 9 and 11.

It’s the ninth consecutive year that the Badgers have earned a tournament berth and the third straight year they’ve been a top-four seed.

But Kelly Sheffield emphasized that it never gets old, and he noted the enthusiastic reaction from his team gathered at Heritage Hall as the Badgers’ seed was revealed.

"No matter how many years you're doing this, it's still really exciting to hear your team's name called," Sheffield said. "Our players have been a part of these for quite a few years and you saw the excitement from them. They're excited about playing.