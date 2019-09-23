The University of Wisconsin volleyball team, which lost a pair of matches to Washington last week, dropped four spots to No. 13 in the AVCA poll released Monday.
Stanford moved into the top spot in the poll, followed by Baylor, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Penn State, Texas and Minnesota.
On the strength of its wins over the Badgers, Washington moved up two spots to No. 8.
Two other Big Ten Conference teams were ranked in the Top 25: Purdue at No. 15 and Illinois at No. 20.
The Badgers (4-4) will open the Big Ten season against the Boilermakers (8-1) on Friday night at the UW Field House.