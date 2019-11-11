The University of Wisconsin volleyball team dropped three spots in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll after losing to unranked Ohio State on Friday.
The Badgers (17-5, 13-1 Big Ten Conference) fell to No. 7 behind top-ranked Texas, Pittsburgh, Baylor, Stanford, Minnesota and Nebraska. Penn State is No. 8, with Marquette and BYU rounding out the top 10.
UW will travel to Minnesota (19-3, 13-1) on Thursday in a battle for first place in the Big Ten.
The Badgers also slipped one spot to No. 4 in the NCAA RPI rankings behind Baylor, Texas and Pittsburgh.