UW volleyball photo
UW ATHLETICS

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team dropped three spots in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll after losing to unranked Ohio State on Friday.

The Badgers (17-5, 13-1 Big Ten Conference) fell to No. 7 behind top-ranked Texas, Pittsburgh, Baylor, Stanford, Minnesota and Nebraska. Penn State is No. 8, with Marquette and BYU rounding out the top 10.

UW will travel to Minnesota (19-3, 13-1) on Thursday in a battle for first place in the Big Ten.

The Badgers also slipped one spot to No. 4 in the NCAA RPI rankings behind Baylor, Texas and Pittsburgh.

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0