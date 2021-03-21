Badgers volleyball team defeats No. 4 Minnesota

Playing its first match in a month and doing so without All-American setter Sydney Hilley, the top-ranked University of Wisconsin volleyball team managed to defeat No. 4 Minnesota in four sets Sunday night in Minneapolis.

Seniors Dana Rettke and Grace Loberg each had 17 kills to lead the Badgers to the 25-14, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23 victory.

Both teams were playing shorthanded. The Badgers (11-0) were without Hilley, who had started every match of her career, but had yet to be cleared to return to action after a positive COVID-19 test. The Gophers (11-2) played without their setter, freshman Melanie Shaffmaster, along with junior libero CC McGraw.

Hilley was replaced by freshman MJ Hammill, who recorded 46 assists and nine digs as the Badgers hit .303 for the match.

Freshman Taylor Landfair had 15 kills to lead the Gophers, but their leading attacker, senior Stephanie Samedy, was held to just seven kills and hit .115 for the match.