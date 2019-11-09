COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kelly Sheffield was eager to see how his University of Wisconsin volleyball team would respond Saturday after suffering its first Big Ten Conference loss the night before.
That response could hardly have been more emphatic, as the No. 4 Badgers trounced Maryland in a 25-18, 25-13, 25-13 sweep at the Xfinity Center Pavilion.
Junior Grace Loberg had 13 kills to lead the attack as the Badgers (17-5, 13-1 Big Ten) hit .406 for the match. Junior Molly Haggerty added 11 kills and junior Dana Rettke had 10.
The Badgers’ defense held Maryland (12-14, 4-10) to a .045 hitting percentage, the lowest of any UW opponent this season.
“What I liked was how we approached the entire day,” Sheffield said. “You could tell when we met earlier today and watched film and got in the gym for our serve and pass, they did what they needed to do to get themselves in the right frame of mind to come in tonight. That’s not easy. I thought the approach tonight was awfully good.”
After struggling in the serve-pass game in their upset loss at Ohio State on Friday, the Badgers dominated that aspect against the Terps. After being aced 10 times by Ohio State, UW gave up just one ace, while recording six aces.
“We got back to winning the serve-pass game,” Sheffield said. “We’ve done that just about every match this year. We didn’t (Friday) night, but we’re not going to panic about that. It’s lessons learned.”
If anything, the Badgers were a little too hyped up as they trailed Maryland early in the first set. They were down 16-14 before getting in gear and closing out with a 13-4 run. They never trailed in the last two sets.
The Badgers regained sole possession of first place in the Big Ten, a half-game ahead of Minnesota (12-1), which plays at Ohio State on Sunday. The Badgers and Gophers will meet Thursday at Minnesota.
“Everything that we want is still out in front of us and I know our team is excited about moving forward,” Sheffield said.