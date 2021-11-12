Badgers volleyball team again fails to solve Purdue

Nobody ever said winning a Big Ten Conference championship would be easy.
And the path to a third consecutive title got a little bit bumpier after a four-set loss to Purdue on Friday night at the UW Field House.
Grad student Caitlyn Newton had 19, kills to lead the No. 9 Boilermakers past the No. 4 Badgers 25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21.
But it was the Boilermakers’ defense that was the biggest factor as they held the Badgers to a season-low .128 hitting percentage, recording 14.5 blocks.
That was even better than in their four-set win over the Badgers less than two weeks ago in West Lafayette, Indiana, where Purdue held UW to a .197 mark and had 16 blocks.
The Badgers (20-3, 12-3 Big Ten) find themselves back in a tie with Nebraska and Minnesota atop the Big Ten standings. They have matches against each of those teams in the final two weeks of the season.
Purdue (19-5, 11-4) moves into a tie with Penn State, one game back of the leaders. The Boilermakers, who have won five consecutive matches, travel to Minnesota for a match Sunday.
The loss snapped a 30-match winning streak at home for the Badgers, a 25-match run in conference contests.
That made the loss rare enough, but what made it even more uncommon was that they knew they were outworked by a team that had just beaten them.
“We played a heck of a Purdue team that battled,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “I thought both teams battled out there. At the end of the day we got outworked. That’s not something that happens too often for these guys. But we did tonight.”
The pain of that reality was all over the faces of veteran leaders, setter Sydney Hilley and libero Lauren Barnes, in the post-match news conference.
“They worked their butts off all night,” Barnes said. “That’s what they had on us. They outworked us tonight. They came ready to play. We’ve got to turn it around. Especially when we get beat at their place, we have to turn it around and come back even harder at them. We didn’t do that tonight. They really did outwork us.”
Hilley said the .128 hitting percentage was due to a combination of Purdue’s defense and UW’s offensive shortcomings in the match.
“That’s one of the best blocking teams in the country and we had to cover our hitters a little bit more than we did and work harder in transition,” she said. “It’s all about the effort and staying in it. That’s definitely something we’re going to be working on the next couple days in practice and be able to have each other’s back.”
Sheffield said the uncharacteristic offensive problems are something that can be corrected.
“That’s not a number that we put up very much, so that’s not something I’m going to be panicking about,” he said. “We need to be a little bit better in transition. We need to be a little bit better out of system. Those are areas we weren’t particularly good at tonight.
“The thing I really like about this group is they’re going to get back in here and go. We’re still leading the Big Ten. It’s the first match lost here in how many years? The sky isn’t falling here. It’s emotional for these guys because it doesn’t happen very much and it matters. They’re emotional because they know they didn’t play particularly well.”
Just as they did at home, the Boilermakers got the jump on the Badgers in three of the four sets, making them play from behind most of the night.
Purdue raced out to a 5-1 lead in the first set and seemingly put things away with a 4-0 run to get to 22-17. The Badgers responded with a 4-0 run of their own, but could get no closer than four points.
The Badgers hit just .167 in that set, but that turned out to be their high mark of the match.
UW took command midway through the second set, opening up a 15-7 advantage with a 6-0 run that included an ace by Barnes, her career-high fourth of the match.
Purdue rallied to get back within three points twice before the Badgers put them away with a 6-3 finish that included two kills and an ace by Julia Orzol.
The Boilermakers regained momentum in the third set, going on a 7-0 run to turn an 8-8 tie into a 15-8 lead. The Badgers bounced back with a 4-0 run and managed to get within one point on two occasions, but could not sustain the rally.
After falling behind 4-0 in set 4, the Badgers came back to take the lead at 11-9 and were up 13-12. But Purdue seized control with a 3-0 run and the Badgers never got closer than one point the rest of the way.
Middle blocker Dana Rettke had a rough night offensively with just six kills and five errors, hitting .045. But she did record five blocks to become the program’s career leader with 683, surpassing Heather Dodaro’s 682.