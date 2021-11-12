Badgers volleyball team again fails to solve Purdue

“That’s not a number that we put up very much, so that’s not something I’m going to be panicking about,” he said. “We need to be a little bit better in transition. We need to be a little bit better out of system. Those are areas we weren’t particularly good at tonight.

“The thing I really like about this group is they’re going to get back in here and go. We’re still leading the Big Ten. It’s the first match lost here in how many years? The sky isn’t falling here. It’s emotional for these guys because it doesn’t happen very much and it matters. They’re emotional because they know they didn’t play particularly well.”

Just as they did at home, the Boilermakers got the jump on the Badgers in three of the four sets, making them play from behind most of the night.

Purdue raced out to a 5-1 lead in the first set and seemingly put things away with a 4-0 run to get to 22-17. The Badgers responded with a 4-0 run of their own, but could get no closer than four points.

The Badgers hit just .167 in that set, but that turned out to be their high mark of the match.