UCLA coach Michael Sealy had a pretty good idea what his team was up against when it faced the University of Wisconsin volleyball team in a second-round match of the NCAA tournament Saturday night at the UW Field House.
And the fourth-seeded Badgers proved to be everything he anticipated, and more, as they rolled to a 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 sweep to gain a berth in the Sweet 16 for the seventh consecutive year.
“Sometimes you’re the hammer, sometimes you’re the nail,” Sealy said. “They’re Big Ten champions for a reason. Congrats to them. They didn’t earn that honor by a fluke.
“They’re polished in a lot of ways, they’re pretty well balanced in what they do. They have a lot of really nice pieces and they play really cohesive. It was impressive to see.”
The Badgers (24-6) used a balanced attack, led by junior Molly Haggerty’s 14 kills, aggressive serving and some scrappy defense to dominate play much of the night.
“I thought it was a really good team performance,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “UCLA can give you a whole lot of issues. They have some servers who can make the ball dance and move. Mac May is as good an outside hitter as there is in the country and (Savvy) Simo can really give you some issues as well.
“I thought we put up pressure behind the service line. I thought (libero Tiffany Clark) and the rest of her brigade really did a good job of passing and (setter Sydney Hilley) got all of our hitters involved. We were steady all the way through. We just played really solid volleyball.”
Haggerty’s 14 kills lifted her career total to 1,007, making her the 23rd player in program history to reach the 1,000 mark.
“I thought she was great tonight,” Sheffield said.
Haggerty, whose career was interrupted by a back injury, was quick to spread the credit around to her teammates.
“It’s pretty special,” she said. “I couldn’t have done it without having great passers and a great setter. I credit my team. They make my job a lot easier than it looks like.”
Sealy said Haggerty and fellow left side Grace Loberg, who had nine kills with no errors, were better than he anticipated.
“Our hope was that the left sides weren’t going to be as terminal as they were,” Sealy said. “In matches we had seen they were good but they didn’t have a ton of range in the videos we saw. They took more shots with range than we had seen.”
May, the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year, had her job made more difficult as the Badgers’ serving kept the Bruins (19-12) out of system much of the night. That left her in less that perfect hitting position a lot of times and she had seven hitting errors in 35 swings.
Redshirt senior Madison Duello and redshirt sophomore Danielle Hart each had seven blocks, many of those coming against May.
“My goal was to put a solid, consistent block and let our defenders work around that,” Duello said. “They did a great job of getting those balls that got past us. The middles were closing the block and it felt great out there.”
Sealy said the Badgers’ serving kept his team out of rhythm much of the night, limiting their offensive options and the quality of swings available.
The Badgers also were able to put together big service runs to take control of the first and third sets. In the first set it was Clark who served five consecutive points in a 6-0 run that gave the Badgers a 12-9 lead. And in the third set it was freshman Izzy Ashburn who had the Bruins on the run in a 5-0 run that put UW up 14-10.
“We’re the best serving team in the country and we know that,” said Clark, who had two aces. “When we let people off the hook is when we go easy with our serves. One thing to really establish our dominance over them is to serve aggressively and I thought we did really well with that tonight.”
The Badgers will host regional play Friday and Saturday. UW faces No. 13 Texas A&M (23-7) and No. 5 Nebraska (27-4) will meet the winner of the late match between No. 12 Hawaii (25-3) and San Diego (25-5). The times will be determined Sunday.