Badgers volleyball stays No. 2 in rankings behind Texas

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team maintained its No. 2 spot in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
Texas strengthened its hold on the No. 1 spot, capturing 55 of the 64 first-place votes. The Badgers (4-0) received the other nine.
Four Big Ten Conference teams are ranked among the top six, with Nebraska (5-0) moving up to No. 3, Ohio State (5-0) tied at No. 4 with Pittsburgh (5-0) and Purdue (4-0) at No. 6, the highest the Boilermakers have ever been ranked. Ohio State matched its best-ever ranking last achieved in 1994.
The Badgers’ next opponent, Kentucky (5-1), dropped five spots to No. 8 following its loss to Creighton.