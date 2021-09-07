 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers volleyball stays No. 2 in rankings behind Texas
0 Comments
topical alert
UW VOLLEYBALL

Badgers volleyball stays No. 2 in rankings behind Texas

  • 0
UW Field House, State Journal generic file photo

The UW Field House.

 DENNIS PUNZEL, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team maintained its No. 2 spot in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

Texas strengthened its hold on the No. 1 spot, capturing 55 of the 64 first-place votes. The Badgers (4-0) received the other nine.

Four Big Ten Conference teams are ranked among the top six, with Nebraska (5-0) moving up to No. 3, Ohio State (5-0) tied at No. 4 with Pittsburgh (5-0) and Purdue (4-0) at No. 6, the highest the Boilermakers have ever been ranked. Ohio State matched its best-ever ranking last achieved in 1994.

The Badgers’ next opponent, Kentucky (5-1), dropped five spots to No. 8 following its loss to Creighton. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics