Badgers volleyball stays No. 1 in coaches poll

Jade Demps and Lauren Barnes were honored by the Big Ten Conference for their play in the University of Wisconsin volleyball team's two weekend victories over Michigan State.

Barnes, a 5-foot-6 senior libero, was named the Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season after averaging 5.14 digs per set against the Spartans. She had a career high 28 digs in the four-set match Sunday.

Demps, a 6-2 outside hitter, was named Freshman of the Week after averaging 3.57 kills per set and hitting .500. She is first Badgers player to win the freshman honor since Dana Rettke in 2017.

The Badgers (10-0) retained their top spot in the weekly American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, once again receiving 51 of the 60 first-place votes. Nebraska, UW's opponent this Friday and Saturday, remained at No. 4 after splitting its matches against No. 5 Minnesota last weekend.