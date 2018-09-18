The University of Wisconsin volleyball team remained at No. 6 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, released Monday.
The Badgers (7-1) are among a group of five Big Ten Conference teams ranked in the top eight, joined by Nebraska (3), Penn State (4), Minnesota (7) and Illinois (8).
Two other Big Ten teams are in the top 25 — Purdue (16) and Michigan (18).
Undefeated BYU retained its top spot in the poll, receiving 58 of the 64 first-place votes. No. 2 Stanford got the other votes for the top spot after beating No. 5 Texas in home-and-home matches last week.